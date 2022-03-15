Gino Palazzolo clapped back at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic who called him out

Gino Palazzolo tried to defend himself against a fan page that was calling out his lie from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo has not only been in the doghouse with Jasmine Pineda for sending her topless photos to his ex-sugar baby but also with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. Observers have seen Gino lie by omission several times, and many are as disgruntled as Jasmine.

In a 90 Day fan page’s post, Gino was called out for his most recent folly where he neglected to tell Jasmine about the trip he took to Legoland with his ex six years ago. Jasmine had wanted to know everything he did with his ex previously, so finding a trip she didn’t know about was taken as a betrayal.

Gino, however, saw things differently and clapped back both on-screen and on the fan page’s post.

Gino Palazzolo tried to defend himself on a 90 Day Fiance fan page’s post

A popular 90 Day fan page apparently irked Gino with their post highlighting his fight with Jasmine from the most recent episode of Before the 90 Days where he got in hot water for an omission.

After his track record with lies and deceit, the fan page also jabbed in the caption, “(eyes and hand over face emojis) again Gino?”

Gino jumped into the post’s comments to clap back at the accusation against him.

He used the same argument that he made on the show about him not remembering the Legoland trip and that it was a long time ago.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Gino exclaimed, “But omg it was a trip I took with my X 6 years ago! (arms in the air and sweat face emoji).”

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Are Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo still together now?

Despite the drama playing out in front of Before the 90 Days viewers, there are signs that point to Gino and Jasmine’s continued relationship beyond the show.

Both of them interact on social media and while Jasmine does throw shade at Gino when she believes it’s due, they appear to have a mostly loving chemistry online.

As the end of the season nears, 90 Day fans can anticipate the tea that will be spilled at the Tell All.

Since Tell Alls tend to hash out and relive poignant moments from the season, Gino will most likely be put in the hot seat about his actions and have to answer for them again.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.