Gina Kirschenheiter shares why she and boyfriend Travis Mullen aren’t planning to have kids together

Gina Kirschenheiter’s life has changed dramatically since her first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During her first stint on the show, Gina was married to her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter and despite not living together full-time, the newbie swore that their marriage was good.

However, by the next season, they had separated, and it was soon revealed that infidelity played a role in the breakup.

The couple attempted to reunite, but it was short-lived after Gina accused her husband of domestic violence.

Since then, the former husband and wife have divorced and have both moved on to new relationships.

Gina is not only dating her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, but they also live together along with their kids.

The RHOC alum has three kids from her marriage to Matt and Travis also has three kids from a previous relationship.

Gina says no more kids

The 36-year-old recently sat down with US Weekly to talk about her life with Travis and their future plans.

One thing that’s not in the future for the couple is more kids.

“I don’t think the kids thing is in the cards for us,” says Gina. “At the beginning of our relationship, we were like, ‘Oh My God, it’d be nice to have a baby together.’ And then we were like, ‘Wait, we have six kids, you know?”

She explains, “I wouldn’t want to ruin the dynamic of that. I wouldn’t want any of our kids to feel like they’re being replaced.”

The three-season alum also has another reason for not wanting to add a baby to the mix.

Gina tells the media outlet that she enjoys spending quality time with her hot new beau, and it seems she doesn’t want to give that up.

“Right now, it’s hard ’cause we have six kids, but we also have days when we have no kids,” she shares.

“If we have a baby, then we don’t have that…So, I don’t want to give that up. ‘Cause I think it’s really nice that we have that time to work on us.”

Will Gina and Travis get married?

So kids might not be in the cards for the couple, but what about marriage?

Well, the reality TV personality says she doesn’t think they need to get married but is not exactly counting it out.

“I could definitely see myself marrying him. For the kids, maybe it would make it easier for them to understand and feel more comfortable about being like, ‘This is my stepdad,’” explains Gina.

“But I’m also like, ‘I don’t need it.’ I feel so good and happy and confident in our relationship. It hasn’t been my focus.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.