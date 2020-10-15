Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter got real about her weight gain during the Season 15 premiere Wednesday night. She addressed the matter head-on during her introduction on the show.

“I’ve put on some happy pounds — some love chub,” Gina shared during the premiere as reported by Bravo TV.

Gina accredits her weight gain to her new relationship. She shared during the episode how blissful it has been dating Travis Mullen.

“Being in love it’s kind of like, you know, the freshmen 15,” she said, referring to her new relationship. “You just get there, you’re really excited, you’re eating everything in sight, there are no rules, and then before you know it, you look down and yeah, you have a situation to handle. So, I have a situation to handle.”

Gina and Travis are living together

She shared that she is very much in love with him and that they moved in together earlier this year.

They are now living in a new home as a blended family with Gina’s children, Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca, as well as Travis’ son and two daughters.

Gina also proclaimed that she is now hard at work, trying to lose the extra weight. She joined Kelly Dodd at a yoga class in commitment to the cause.

“I’ve just been like eating wheels of brie and not working out at all,” she told Kelly. “I just gotta get my butt back in it and that is so not like me.”

Gina and Travis’ relationship history

She confirmed her relationship with Travis Mullen a little over a year ago in September 2019 with Us Weekly.

“Basically, we got set up through a mutual friend,” Gina told the outlet.

She shared that they didn’t think they would hit it off the first time they met. While the couple didn’t feel love at first sight, they certainly got there.

“And … I don’t think that either of us were expecting to like each other,” she admits. “And then we just did, and he’s a great person. He’s a really good guy. Really sweet, really kind. And it’s nothing like I’ve really experienced in my life before, so I’m just really enjoying being with him.”

It seems as if Gina cares more for Travis than she ever did for her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

After she found out that Matt had cheated, she was still willing to give the relationship another chance. Ultimately, the relationship didn’t work out, and the couple separated after eight years of marriage.

Gina pressed domestic violence charges and got a restraining order against him. During the Season 15 premiere, Gina and Travis visited her lawyer to have the restraining order lifted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.