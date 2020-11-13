Gina Kirschenheiter opens up about alleged abuse and why she chose to give a victim impact statement

Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about the alleged domestic violence incident between her and ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

She explained why she chose to give a victim impact statement during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Gina met with her lawyer to discuss the case and whether she’d like to issue the statement. She discussed how awful she felt for women who had been in similar situations to hers and how those statements are important.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gina also admitted she was relieved that she and Matt were co-parenting well together at the time.

During a confessional interview, Gina revealed that she still had a hard time coming to terms with what happened the night of the alleged incident.

She said, “What happened that night — I struggle with it to this day…I still wake up in the middle of the night; I have bad dreams.”

Gina eventually decided to make a victim impact statement.

Read More Several Real Housewives social media bloggers are boycotting RHOC because of Kelly Dodd

She said, “I at least want him to have to hear how I felt about that night because it is literally the most significant event that’s ever happened to me in my entire life.

“It’s hard because my desire to make everything happy for my kids is always taking precedent to my own feelings, but I’m hoping that if he hears it, it will affect him in a way that will affect change.”

During the episode, Gina was able to push her feelings aside and co-exist peacefully with Matt and his new girlfriend at their daughter Sienna’s birthday party. Matt’s new girlfriend is the same woman he had an affair with during their marriage.

Gina and Matt’s marital issues

Gina and Matt started having issues in their marriage after she found out he was having an affair. Despite his infidelity, the couple tried to make it work for their children.

Things were going well for a short period of time until the couple had an argument that resulted in Gina’s alleged abuse claims against Matt. Gina filed a protective order against him in June 2019, and Matt was arrested on domestic violence charges.

During the recent RHOC episode, Gina mentioned that she felt sad for her daughter at the possibility of her father going to prison and not being around as often.

Gina’s divorce settlement

According to The Sun, the divorce documents obtained from the court said the couple split $467,127.39 from their joint account, and Gina agreed to let Matt avoid the monthly child and spousal support in exchange for $230,000.

Since their divorce, Gina purchased a 1600-square foot condo that she shares with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their six children. The couple had only been dating for six months before moving in together, but they seem extremely happy.

Gina and Matt have moved on with their lives and have continued to maintain a peaceful co-parenting relationship. Matt is due back in court in January to face Gina’s impact statement and his impending charges.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.