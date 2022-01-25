Gil Cuero pokes fun at his emotional display during the MAFS reunion

Gil Cuero comments on being ‘caught slipping’ at the MAFS reunion. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion special featured lots of tears, especially from breakout star Gil Cuero.

At the time of the reunion, Gil’s abrupt divorce from Myrla Feria was clearly still fresh and stirred up a lot of heartbreak and emotion for him.

During the reunion, Gil even noted how he hadn’t shed tears throughout the whole MAFS season, and yet he couldn’t stop crying at the reunion.

Gil’s display of emotion made some MAFS fans love him and his vulnerability even more, and now it seems Gil is able to look back at the emotional reunion and smile.

Gil Cuero finds the humor in his tears

Gil Cuero’s social media following continues to grow as he continues to share his life and engage with fans.

Recently, Gil took to his IG stories to reflect on the emotional and messy MAFS reunion.

In Gil’s post, he shared a photo of himself smiling and leaning against a wall in a blue suit with a white-collar shirt.

Gil also included a photo of himself shedding tears in his burgundy suit at the reunion and in reference to the emotional picture, Gil wrote lyrics from rapper Drake that read, “N****s caught me slipping once, okay, so what?…”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gil also wrote text below that read, “just needed a reason to post that pic” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero thriving after his divorce from Myrla Feria

While Gil always seemed extremely committed to the MAFS process and to making his marriage with Myrla work, the two ultimately went their separate ways shortly after Decision Day.

Gil revealed at the reunion that Myrla asked for a divorce just two weeks after Decision Day and, by then, Gil had sold most of his things thinking he and his new wife were going to lay roots in their own place together.

At the time of the reunion, Gil wasn’t yet over Myrla and still admitted to having love for her even despite Myrla seeming to feel nothing for him.

Now that time has passed, and Gil has sought therapy, he appears to be thriving and in a much better mental space.

Gil has had several opportunities come up, including photoshoots, and he receives lots of love and supportive DMs from fans.

It certainly seems that Gil has come a long way from that emotional day at the reunion.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.