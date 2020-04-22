Ghost Nation exclusive: New season begins with haunted Pennsylvania farmhouse and The Witching Tree

Today is The Witching Tree day for Travel Channel.

The new season of their hit series Ghost Nation is back with a two-hour premiere that focuses on a Pennsylvania case so chilling that viewer discretion is advised as gruesome information is discovered.

The sophomore season features the most perplexing mysteries as the team employs new devices and techniques for confronting and questioning spirits.

The exclusive clip above shows how the team has assembled in what appears to be a typical farmhouse in a small Pennsylvania town.

Except this house comes with a morbid history and a crime scene.

Each of Ghost Nation’s six, hour-long episodes encompasses a multi-stage investigation that begins with a paranormal story and a new piece of evidence.

The second season of Ghost Nation premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and then returns next week with weekly one-hour episodes airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

What happens on Ghost Nation?

Ghost Nation’s team of Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti respond to a distressed couple’s call for help in Biglerville, Pennsylvania.

These terrified newlyweds have witnessed apparitions and heard bizarre noises in their 18th-century farmhouse, and they believe a cursed “witching tree” in the yard is drawing the evil energy to their home.

In the clip above, you see the Ghost Nation team stake out the property at night, and then as they investigate, cadaver dogs discover a horrific crime.

The team may have to disband as the haunting and paranormal investigation is now in the middle of a police investigation.

Will their research uncover who is buried under that ominous tree?

Josh Gates is a producer for Ghost Nation

Ghost Nation comes with real cred in the paranormal world. This season’s locations are more chilling and have never been investigated on television.

Paranormal investigator Shari DeBenedetti joins the team to keep watch and review footage on the hunt for all things paranormal.

Hawes has 15 years of hunting ghosts. His team goes to the source of the disturbance to facilitate a cleansing or resolution for families terrified of their own living space.

As you can see in the clip above, the team investigates every lead and does historical digging to find out the context of the hauntings. They do tremendous amounts of research before showing up, interviewing locals, and embedding themselves in the community.

New locations this season take us to tonight’s haunted farmhouse in Pennsylvania, and future episodes go to Louisburg, North Carolina; Warwick, New York; Waynesville, Ohio and Blair, South Carolina.

Travel Channel says:

“Stories featured this season include a couple who recently gained notoriety when their nanny-cam footage captured a ghostly shadow figure walking by their baby’s crib; a local team that captured possible shadow people moving throughout a notorious haunt; and an investigator who is actually scratched by an unseen phantom.”

Fans of Josh Gates take note: Ghost Nation is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Travel Channel. For Ping Pong, the executive producers include Gates, Brad Kuhlman, and Casey Brumels.

Stars Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves also serve as executive producers on the series, with Beata Ziel as a co-executive producer.

Ghost Nation airs Wednesday (Premieres Wednesday, April 22) at 8 p.m. ET/PT (special two-hour premiere) on Travel Channel.