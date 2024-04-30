Gerry Turner accused of chasing fame on The Golden Bachelor

Is Gerry Turner just a really good actor?

We first met him during the premiere season of The Golden Bachelor, and viewers quickly fell in love.

The senior Bachelor star came across as debonair, youthfully handsome, and genuine as he looked for a second chance in love.

The women competing for his heart also fell in love fast and couldn’t stop gushing over what a gentleman he was while filming the show.

But as the season finale approached, claims from an old girlfriend cast doubt on The Golden Bachelor star.

And now that he’s signed on with an agency and filed for divorce from Theresa Nist just three months after their quickie marriage, it seems many opinions about Gerry have changed as quickly as his relationship status.

Gerry Turner was looking for fame, not love, on The Golden Bachelor

Was Gerry Turner really being genuine in his search for love on The Golden Bachelor? That depends on who you ask.

Susan Noles, who officiated his marriage to Theresa Nist, claims the two were definitely in love and that he just “got caught up in the moment.”

However, an insider recently told Life & Style that love was never Gerry’s plan. Instead, they claim that his stint on The Golden Bachelor was about getting famous.

“His real goal was to set himself up as a Hollywood player and be rich and famous,” an unnamed source told Life & Style.

They continued, “He never had any interest in finding a bride or in the feelings of the women he courted on the show.”

On the other hand, the report claimed that Theresa was truly in love with Gerry and that he refused to move in with her despite their seemingly endless tour of local eateries and their road trip to New Jersey.

Was becoming The Golden Bachelor villain all part of Gerry Turner’s plan?

Gerry and Theresa’s recent divorce announcement put the pair squarely back at the top of the headlines, with Gerry getting quite a bit of hate from the show’s fans, who were cheering for their union.

It’s been so bad that Gerry’s daughter even spoke out about the “cruelty” of some commenters, as she thanked those who supported her dad.

But this recent report claims that becoming the latest Bachelor Nation villain was also part of Gerry’s plan. After all, everyone is talking about him, and if fame was his goal, this got him right back on everyone’s mind.

“Gerry learned from the whole Vanderpump Rules scandal,” the insider claimed. “That’s when he set out to ride the same gravy train, and his reps are already pitching him as TV’s newest bad boy!”

It seems that Gerry missed one key element in the Vanderpump Rules drama. Ariana Madix scored several new roles and endorsements and emerged as the big winner, not Tom Sandoval.

Time will tell if Gerry can turn his whirlwind romance and short-lived marriage into more fame, but based on reality TV history, it seems that Theresa Nist would have a much better chance at cashing in.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.