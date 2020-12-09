Georgia Harrison accuses ex Stephen Bear of recording secret CCTV video of her and sharing it, Bear denies claims

The Challenge star Georgia Harrison has accused her ex Stephen Bear of recording a CCTV video of her without her knowledge and sharing it with other people.

Bear strongly denies the allegations, but Georgia responded by saying she would “discuss it in court”.

The accusations came in a recent series of Instagram Story posts, where former Love Island UK star Georgia accused Bear of recording her without consent on CCTV set up at his home.

She added that while on a trip to Dubai, where both reality TV stars are currently on vacation, she had found out he had allegedly shared the video with other people.

“Bear, I’ve just seen your Story. I hope you’re enjoying that Bear and having a really good time and a nice laugh because I tell you what, you’re not going to be out on the street Bear for a long time, because you are going to go to jail for what you f*****g done,” Georgia said.

“I have protected you for so long and been so nice to you. You’d been better off ringing me up, apologizing, and begging for forgiveness. Not only because you know I’m weak..you know I’m weak, and you know I didn’t want to have to do this.”

She went on to say she had seen screenshots of herself on a video that Bear allegedly used to “make money on [his] cheap OnlyFans website.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Challenge Overdose (@thechallengeoverdose)

Georgia claimed that Bear had CCTV cameras set up around his home and alleges he got her into a position where he knew she’d be on camera so he could record her.

She said in one part of her IG Story messages, “firstly I had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because I was ashamed and just wanted it to go away, but tbh I have nothing to be ashamed about, I was on private property with someone I had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with.”

She went on to say she felt she had to go public about the situation in case anyone else might have been recorded at his home unknowingly.

Georgia said she believes her friends and followers will support her in what she’s doing and called anyone who watched the video clip “disgusting.”

She said, “any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he’s disgusting for showing anyone that especially as u can clearly see its CCTV and I don’t know it’s recording.”

In yet another Story post, she mentioned, “So guys, we all know revenge porn gets a minimum three years right?” and then asked on another part of her IG Story if the penalty is heavier when the videos occur without an individual’s consent.

Bear posts IG videos about the situation, denies the claims

Bear has repeatedly denied the allegations Georgia made that he recorded her.

“I’ve spoken to the girl saying stop making up silly rumours. Everyone’s just got to calm down. People saying someone’s name for clout, it’s just dumb,” he reportedly said.

Bear then went on Instagram on Tuesday, December 8, and posted a series of videos of himself. In his IG Story videos, he talked about needing to go offline for a bit for the sake of his mental health. He also talked about people trying to bring him down, saying that they won’t succeed.

“I’ve decided I’m gonna come off here for a little while. Everyone is human, and yeah, I play the clown a lot and say s****y things to make people laugh, but I’m just doing it for good energy to make people feel good around me. I’m not always happy all the time. I am human,” he said in his video.

He later responded again on his Instagram Stories calling the accusations a “stupid lie” and saying a woman seen in the video was not Georgia.

“I’m getting all these messages, all this abuse, all this hate, and it’s not even her in the video and now she’s making up that it is her, just for attention.”

His OnlyFans account was no longer available on the site at the time of writing, and showed a message saying ‘Sorry this page is not available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Challenge Overdose (@thechallengeoverdose)

Bear’s Instagram posts have been flooded with comments from people debating the claims. There is currently no indication or reports of any actual legal action having been taken.

Georgia and Bear first reportedly began dating in 2018. They appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season, where fans saw some of their flirtations and relationship issues play out over the course of the episodes. They’d both return on War of the Worlds 2.

Bear returned on Season 35, Total Madness, but Georgia Harrison was not part of the cast. Bear’s attempts to get with cast member Kailah Casillas were a featured story on the show.

Neither Bear nor Georgia is part of the Season 36 cast for The Challenge: Double Agents.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.