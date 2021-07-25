Genevieve Shawcross on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Genevieve Shawcross on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Genevieve Shawcross is one of five new girls showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Genevieve will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Genevieve Shawcross on Love Island?

Genevieve is a 22-year-old student from West Chester, Pennsylvania

She is also the most controversial new addition to the Love Island USA Casa Amor villa. She is a friend of Shannon St. Clair in real life.

Shannon dated millionaire Dave Portnoy earlier this year and on a special three-day trip to Miami, Shannon and Genevieve spent the entire time with Portnoy. Pictures and videos ended up online thanks to Genevieve’s Instagram account and it proves that just six months ago, these two Love Island USA beauties were partying together.

Shannon is from Bucks County, which is only 50 miles from West Chester.

How can you follow Genevieve Shawcross on Instagram?

You can follow Genevieve Shawcross on Instagram at @genny.shawcross.

To see all the fun pictures and videos of Genevieve and Shannon, just click on the Miami link on her page.

In her welcome photo, it simply said, “SURPRISE.. THE SECRET IS OUT! 🤍 Genny is entering the @loveislandusa villa THIS SUNDAY at 9:00pm est! Make sure to tune in & watch Genny’s journey to love.”

She also had a recent photo of her graduation from West Chester University of Pennsylvania, as it appears she just graduated from college.

She also looks like she could easily fit into the villa.

Genevieve has over 67,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the guys on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Genevieve find love with on Love Island USA?

Genevieve will head into Casa Amor with two men looking for love in Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg. There are also plenty of men to tempt, including Josh Goldstein, Cinco Holland, and Will Moncada.

However, the big thing to look for here is whether she tries to go for Josh, considering he is coupled with her friend Shannon. Things could get really messy in the villa if these two friends reunite.

So, who will Genevieve hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Genevieve ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.