Genevieve Parisi slams Aaron Clancy after heated finale fight

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy come to blows on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s relationship came to an explosive end after their roller-coaster season on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Aaron and Genevieve were one of this season’s most passionate couples, leading to heightened romantic moments and dramatically tense exchanges.

On more than one occasion, Genevieve and Aaron’s fights led to Genevieve packing her bags and threatening to leave the island.

However, this time Aaron didn’t chase after the Bachelor Nation brunette as they parted ways for good.

Genevieve reacted to Monday night’s episode on social media and had lots to say about her final heated moments with Aaron.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She didn’t hold back in slamming Aaron, going so far as to make gaslighting accusations and claim Aaron didn’t let her speak in their argument.

Genevieve Parisi has questions for Aaron Clancy after breakup

Genevieve took to Twitter to share her thoughts on her split from Aaron Clancy.

As BIP viewers saw, Aaron ended the relationship because of how often Genevieve would pack her bags and try to leave. That behavior led Aaron not to trust that Genevieve would stick around and fight for their relationship when times get hard in the real world.

Genevieve had questions about Aaron’s issue with her routinely contemplating leaving as she tweeted, “My biggest question is why would you A. Stop me from leaving twice and B. Give me a rose the night before if this was your plan.”

She also expressed being ‘deceased’ by Aaron suggesting they were great friends, as it was seemingly a hard left turn to now friendzone Genevieve after their romantic summer together.

Pic credit: @ParisiGenevieve/Twitter

Genevieve tweeted, “That gaslighting if I’ve ever seen it,” while also sharing, “I barely even have a chance to talk. Omg this is so wild watching back.”

The Bachelor Nation star also appreciated a tweet that noted how she had the right instincts when worried about her relationship with Aaron before the final rose ceremony.

In another tweet, Genevieve appeared to take issue with Aaron’s comment about how she looked beautiful.

Pic credit: @ParisiGenevieve/Twitter

Genevieve Parisi appears done with reality television

After being at the center of lots of drama on The Bachelor 26 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Genevieve may be ready to put her reality TV days behind her.

Taking to TikTok, Genevieve shared a video after Monday night’s episode with text that read, “If I ever get asked to do another reality dating show again.”

Genevieve replied with popular TikTok audio, “Get somebody else to do it.”

Stay tuned to see how Genevieve and Aaron will address one another during the highly-anticipated Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, as both outspoken Bachelor Nation members will likely have lots to say.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.