Genevieve Parisi is back from Bachelor in Paradise

Genevieve Parisi is back from Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi made waves on the last season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard when she spoke her mind against the villain, Shanae Ankney.

Fans fell in love with Genevieve on that season and were so happy to see her get a second chance when the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise started filming down in Mexico weeks ago.

As Reality Steve has announced some spoilers throughout the show’s filming, it seems Genevieve was having good luck down there.

However, Genevieve just let fans know she is back on social media and missed them. Does this mean she left Paradise? Or is Paradise done filming already?

Genevieve Parisi is back on social media

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 began filming on June 9, so if the filming is the typical three weeks long, they could potentially have already wrapped up the filming for the show; by that timeline, it’s been three and a half weeks since production started.

That could mean that Genevieve did find love on the beach and is still either in a relationship with that man or possibly even engaged.

However, it could also mean that she either left the island alone or was eliminated through a rose ceremony.

Genevieve took to her Instagram stories yesterday, July 3, to post a selfie of herself with the caption, “hi missed you all.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Spoilers from Bachelor in Paradise

According to Reality Steve, Genevieve and Aaron Clancy were still a couple after the second rose ceremony, where the women handed out the roses this time.

Along with those two, Serene Russell and Brandon Jones were the alleged ‘it couple’ of the season, and Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo were still together.

There were also a few other couples paired up at that time, including Lace Morris and Rodney Mathews from the first rose ceremony.

New couples after the second one were Shanae Ankney and Logan Palmer, Sierra Jackson and Michael Allio, and Jill Chen and Jacob Rapini.

However, according to Reality Steve, after the third rose ceremony, Rodney chose Eliza Isichei, not Lace, and then Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby coupled up.

Whether or not Genevieve has left the island with someone or alone, Bachelor Nation fans love her just the same and want to see her happy. Only a few more months until everyone finds out what exactly went down on BIP this coming season.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.