Genevieve Parisi defends her comments about Shanae Ankney after receiving backlash for body shaming

Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney faced off once again during the wild Women Tell All and neither hesitated to throw jabs at one another.

While Shanae was clearly deemed the ultimate villain of the season, Bachelor Nation found some of Genevieve’s comments during the tell all event to be quite mean and villainous as well.

Some of Genevieve’s comments towards Shanae appeared to cross a line as she bashed Shanae’s body.

After being called out for her body shaming comments, Genevieve spoke out to defend herself.

Genevieve Parisi explains why she made shady comments about Shanae Ankney

Going into the Women Tell All, it seemed clear most viewers and women from the cast would be against Shanae.

And while many still took issue with Shanae’s unapologetically catty behavior, Genevieve Parisi also received criticism for her comments.

Most notably, Genevieve has received backlash for bashing Shanae’s behind and suggesting that she looked like she was wearing a diaper.

One of Genevieve’s followers shared their disappointment in Genevieve’s behavior and received a response from Genevieve herself.

The commenter wrote, “I really like you but watching your emotions get the best of you was hard. Asking Shanae if she is wearing a diaper? I mean, I know she is crazy, but be the bigger person.”

Genevieve replied back and notably didn’t seem to apologize as she defended where she was coming from when she made the body-shaming comment towards Shanae.

Genevieve wrote, “I know two wrongs don’t make a right, but I was extremely frustrated with all the lies and I lost my temper in the heat of the moment.”

Further clarifying her diaper comment, Genevieve expressed, “The comment was in no way about her body, it was about the black piece of clothing under the dress. Please remember, again, I am human and nobody is perfect.”

Shanae Ankney claims Genevieve Parisi slept with Aaron Clancy

One of the most shocking moments from the Women Tell All came when Shanae and Genevieve sat next to one another in the hot seat.

Shanae aimed to discredit Genevieve’s sincerity by comparing how she grappled with her elimination as opposed to how Genevieve dealt with being eliminated.

Shanae claimed she was in mourning after Clayton dumped her and then she accused Genevieve of sleeping with The Bachelor Season 17 star Aaron Clancy after being dumped.

Genevieve was appalled by Shanae’s statement and declared that the rumor was entirely false.

With Shanae and Genevieve throwing low blows at the Women Tell All it remains unlikely that the two will be burying the hatchet anytime soon.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.