Genevieve Parisi apologized after partying with ‘F*** Shanae’ sign, admits it was insensitive

Genevieve Parisi apologizes after partying with an inappropriate sign singling out Shanae Ankney. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi, from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, was eliminated when last week’s episode aired. Clayton decided to send her home when she just couldn’t open up, both in the couples therapy session and in general.

Genevieve had her share of issues on the show with this season’s villain, Shanae Ankney. In fact, the two of them had the only 2-on-1 date of the season, where Clayton finally considered what the women had told him about Shanae. He then sent home Shanae, and all of the remaining women celebrated when Genevieve returned to the house.

Recently, Genevieve has gotten into some hot water for holding a sign of poor taste while partying with some of the other women from Clayton’s season.

What did Genevieve say in her public apology from the aftermath of the Shanae sign?

The sign read “F*** Shanae” and was brought to the women at a club after they filmed The Women Tell All. The group was celebrating the birthdays of Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Welsh.

Genevieve has since apologized for her actions and claimed, “Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn’t ask for it and didn’t know it was coming to our table.”

She went on to say, “That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I’m learning as I go.”

Later, Genevieve did reveal, “The best part about this is we didn’t even ask for it…They just knew.”

It sounds like Bachelor Nation fans are all around, even in the clubs, know all about Shanae’s antics and villainous behavior on the show.

Shanae Ankney had her share of issues on this season of The Bachelor

Not only did Shanae lie to Clayton, but she was deceptive in most of her off-camera interviews and confessionals as well. These were the times that shocked the other contestants when the show aired, and they watched it back as viewers and not women going through the experience at the time.

So many of them revealed how they didn’t think Shanae could surprise them more, but when the show aired, they were proven wrong.

Not only did Genevieve have issues with Shanae over Shrimpgate and the aftermath, but Elizabeth also was bullied by Shanae throughout the show.

While Genevieve and many other women went out to celebrate that night, Shanae was not among them. It does appear that Shanae will be sitting in the hot seat during The Women Tell All episode.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.