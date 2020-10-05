Garrett Yrigoyen deletes photos of Becca from Instagram as she’s linked to a new man

Garrett Yrigoyen has never confirmed that his relationship with Becca Kufrin has come to an end.

On September 1, Becca broke her silence about Garrett, revealing that they had split after trying to make their relationship work for weeks.

While the two went through rumors of a split as he teased a new address on social media and her moving to Los Angeles, it would take weeks for them to confirm the news.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Now, he’s taking action, deleting photos of Becca from his Instagram profile.

It took him about a month to take this action, but he’s finally moving on from Becca by removing her from his Instagram profile.

Garrett Yrigoyen goes on a deleting spree on Instagram

It was a Bachelor-related Instagram account that noticed that he was deleting old photos. For some reason, he kept a few photos of her from a vacation they went on.

“Garrett ‘I like dead animals’ Yrigoyen went on a deleting spree,” @datecardpod wrote on top of a screenshot from his Instagram feed, adding, “Has removed a years worth of photos of Becca. Still has photos of her form their trip to Bali last August on. Hopefully, she will block his ass soon. What a loser.”

Garrett hasn’t addressed the split in any photos, possibly because he is a private person. Becca may have felt that she owed her fans an explanation, as she has a podcast called Bachelor Happy Hour

Garrett Yrigoyen hasn’t said anything about his split from Becca

Since Garrett hasn’t said anything about this split, Becca has been able to frame their breakup narrative. She claimed that there was much more going in behind the scenes than the differing political views growing behind closed doors.

With the shooting death of George Floyd, Becca took the side of Black Lives Matters. Garrett supported police officers, as he had a friend who had been shot in the head while trying to serve and protect.

Rachel Lindsay called Becca out on not trying to convince Garrett that his views weren’t right. Some fans speculated that Becca had dumped Garrett to protect her public image and her career.

On September 1, Becca confirmed that she and Garrett had split. She had relocated to Los Angeles, and Garrett was in Nevada on a boys’ trip.

After Becca announced the split, Garrett posted about the world being a ‘mean and nasty place.’ He didn’t reference Becca in the post.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, on 8/7c on ABC.