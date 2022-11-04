Garcelle Beauvais speaks out about Andy Cohen’s apology

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais talked about Andy Cohen’s apology and what it meant to her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/ImagePress Agency

Garcelle Beauvais spoke out after the Bravo Executive Producer and face of the Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, issued her a public apology.

She said that she was happy to hear Andy own up to what he did wrong during the reunion.

She also revealed that Andy called her before he spoke out publicly and she appreciated it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said the way Andy handled the questions regarding her memoir, Love Me As I Am, was “sad and unfortunate.”

She added that they were many instances where a topic could have been better addressed and discussed at the reunion.

But Garcelle went on to say that she appreciated that the exec publicly said something about it.

She told E News, “I like Andy, and the fact that he stood up and said something meant a lot.”

RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais was disrespected at the Reunion

During Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Lisa Rinna admitted that she was the one who threw Garcelle’s book in the trash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Until then, viewers had thought it was Erika Jayne since she was the one who posted it on social media.

But Lisa revealed it was her because she was upset that Garcelle mentioned her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s name in her book. Garcelle didn’t say anything terrible about Amelia.

Instead of addressing this, Andy asked Lisa if she recycled. Erika had gotten a lot of grief from fans for what they thought was in her trash can, like an old telephone.

Erika and Lisa started laughing about recycling, while Garcelle fought back tears.

Lisa threw her memoir, her life story, in the trash, but they were talking about recycling. Viewers called out Andy after the show aired for not noticing Garcelle’s demeanor.

Loni Love, Garcelle’s former co-host on The Real, took to social media. She wrote in part, “The grace that Garcelle shows is undefeated… a published memoir takes time to develop, construct and print.. more importantly [it] represents her story and it should not be ridiculed.”

Andy Cohen issued a public apology

During his Radio show, Radio Andy, the Bravo exec said he heard his fans, and watching back, he was mortified.

He said he was sorry for derailing the conversation and not picking up on how Garcelle was feeling at the time.

He said that he had the utmost respect for the Love Me As I Am author, and it wasn’t his intention to hurt her.

Andy said, “I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand.”

He also told his listeners that he took the time to call Garcelle and privately apologize to her. He said their conversation was profound and enlightening.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.