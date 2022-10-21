RHOBH viewers slam Andy Cohen after seeing how badly Garcelle Beauvais was treated at the reunion

After the reunion aired, the RHOBH viewers took to social media to show their support for Garcelle Beauvais. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/AdMedia

Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired, and many viewers are unhappy with Andy Cohen.

They feel like the Bravo executive producer was insensitive and showed bias in handling Garcelle Beauvais’ situation.

During one of the segments, Andy asked Erika Girardi if she had skimmed Garcelle’s book before throwing it in the trash.

Erika looked to her right at Lisa Rinna, which seemed to puzzle everyone.

Lisa then said she had to be honest about something. She revealed she was the one who threw Garcelle’s book in the trash.

She said she did so when she saw that the Love Me as I Am author had mentioned her daughter Amelia Hamlin in her book.

Garcelle explained that she only recounted the events of last season when she asked Lisa how she thought her daughter felt when she danced half-naked on social media. Everyone seemed to agree that Garcelle didn’t do anything wrong.

Lisa Rinna said she felt bad for Erika Girardi

Erika pointed out that she didn’t say anything this whole time and never revealed Lisa was the one who threw Garcelle’s book, Love me as I am, in the trash.

Andy pointed out that Erika was the one that posted it on social media.

Erika explained that Lisa had sent the picture on a group chat. Garcelle said it was a different group chat and revealed that some ladies had another group chat.

The Pretty Mess singer said she got flak from fans for not recycling when they thought it was her trash can.

Lisa then said that’s when she really felt bad for Erika. The two then started laughing about recycling while Garcelle fought back tears.

After all, she had poured her work and soul into a book, and some of her so-called friends were making light of the book being thrown in the trash.

Andy went with it and discussed recycling instead of Garcelle’s book. And in doing so, he, too, disregarded her book.

Viewers noticed and were furious.

RHOBH viewers slam Andy Cohen

One viewer wrote, “I usually don’t say much about the housewives reunions but watching #GarcelleBeauvais being treated that way was sickening! I wanted to go hug sis myself. The ladies on this show is pure BASURE [trash] and the way Andy treated her shows he ain’t too far from them either.”

Another viewer wrote, “@Andy what we saw last night was appalling. And I’m really wondering how you are feeling about it. Do you see what you participated in? Or is this still just turning a blind eye to the painfully obvious?” The viewer made sure to quote Garcelle’s tweet.

Garcelle took to social media after the show aired and posted a quote by James Baldwin. It said, “We can disagree and still love each other. Unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

Garcelle Beauvais took to social media after the RHOBH reunion aired

Garcelle tweeted this and added as a caption, “Just saying.” The tweet got close to 25 thousand likes, showing viewers agree with her.

The former model also retweeted a fan’s comment that none of her casemates showed her support. The fan wrote, “The lack of allyship from this cast is so disheartening. You can tell the silence and lack of vocal support is getting to Garcelle and it breaks my heart.”

Many other viewers slammed Andy for not rerouting the conversation, while other fans said they bought Garcelle’s book while watching the segment.

The final part of the reunion airs next Wednesday, and Kathy Hilton will be joining the ladies.

