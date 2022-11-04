Garcelle Beauvais is not impressed with Diana Jenkins’ findings regarding the cyber attacks on her son Jax

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais didn’t have a lot to say in regard to Diana Jenkins’ investigation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

“Oh, Good Lord!” — that was Garcelle Beauvais’ response when asked about the bombshell news that Diana Jenkins had reportedly identified a person behind the cyber-bullying of her son Jax.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shook her head in apparent disbelief and smiled as a reporter asked her if she had any comments about the story.

Garcelle appeared visibly amused as she thought of her response.

She then explained that she had little to say about Diana’s findings because she was waiting for the findings of her own investigation into who had purchased bots to bully her teenage son online.

“There’s nothing to say because I’m doing my own investigation. I’m waiting for mine,” she told E! News.

Garcelle added matter-of-factly, “That’s all that matters.”

Results of Diana Jenkins’ investigation

After some pointed the finger at Diana as being behind the cyber attacks on Jax, she announced in September that she had filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against whoever had targeted him.

She wanted to clear her name and reveal who was behind the attacks.

Diana’s lawyers recently announced that their investigation led them to a resident in Northern California whose IP address and phone number were linked to the Instagram account @queenofthetea_.

A source close to Diana told Page Six, “Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved. She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is being made in this case, every step of the way.”

Back in August, Jax reposted a racist message sent to him by the Instagram account @queenofthetea_ in an effort to show that enough was enough and to reveal how vile the online attacks he was receiving were.

The message to him read, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Diana Jenkins’ text to Garcelle Beauvais

During the RHOBH Reunion, Garcelle revealed that Diana was angry because when Jax reposted @queenofthetea_’s message, he didn’t block out Diana’s name.

Diana also said that Jax, who is a teenager and was scared for his life at the time, should have penciled out her name before reposting the disturbing message.

She said that as trolls then went after her and started threatening her.

Garcelle said that Jax was only thinking of defending himself at that point in time.

The reality star then revealed a message Diana reportedly sent her, saying that she would be held personally responsible if anything happened to her family.

She wrote, “Believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.