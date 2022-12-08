Gabby Windey teases new celebrity crush after breakup with Erich Schwer

Gabby Windey teases fans with her new celeb crush. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey put it all on the table in her most recent Q&A.

Gabby was one of the leading ladies during the most recent season of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to her winner, Erich Schwer.

Shortly after the finale aired, Gabby publicly announced that she and Erich had decided to break up, which she said in an interview segment during her time on Dancing with The Stars.

Gabby became notoriously close with one of her fellow contestants on this year’s DWTS, and the two have even been caught posting flirty comments on each other’s Instagram photos on multiple occasions.

In a recent Q&A segment on Gabby’s Instagram Story, one follower asked her who her celebrity crush was.

For many fans of the former Bachelorette, her answer being Vinny Guadagnino came as no surprise.

Gabby Windey says Vinny Guadagnino is her celeb crush

While many fans loved seeing Vinny out on the dance floor during DWTS this fall, most know him for his iconic fist pumps inside the club instead.

While a Jersey Shore and The Bachelorette mashup relationship would be a reality television dream, the idea might not be so crazy, especially since Gabby has now said that Vinny is her crush.

However, between the recent flirty comments that Gabby referred to as “playful banter” during an interview at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, it may just be all fun and games for these two.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

One thing’s for sure — they are definitely keeping fans on their toes by continuing to tease them with suggestive posts like this.

Gabby says a relationship with Vinny is ‘a possibility’

Earlier this week, Gabby was interviewed on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet, where she was asked about her relationship with Vinny multiple times. After telling him “a lot of you is never enough” and referring to him as her “main man” on social media in recent weeks, it’s no wonder Vinny was a hot topic.

“Could that be a romance option?” Laverne Cox asked Gabby after bringing up their flirty comments.

Knowing her response would yet again cause a stir amongst fans, Gabby replied, “I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know, we’ll all have to wait and see.”

A question using the iconic Jersey Shore slogan was even brought into play, with Laverne asking Gabby, “Is there gym, tan, and laundry in your future?”

“Gabby, tan, and laundry?” Gabby playfully responded back.

While it seems Gabby and Vinny are still continuing to have fun with their followers, fans can stay tuned to see if there is a potential relationship on the horizon for the two reality stars.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.