Fried Green Tomatoes on Shark Tank: Here’s what to know about the Tennessee food truck looking to expand

Shark Tank has given many innovative entrepreneurs the opportunity to share their products with the world, all in the hopes of getting some much-needed cash to fund their venture.

Since the show first aired in 2009, the investors have shelled out millions of dollars.

Tonight, a new crop of contestants will be pitching their ideas to the panelists as they vie for the chance to acquire funds to propel their business on a wider scale.

One company hoping to snag some cash tonight is Fried Green Tomatoes, but before they grace our TV screens, let’s get to know the company a little better.

About Fried Green Tomatoes

Holly Gatlin Cooper is the face behind Fried Green Tomatoes and she boasts over 18 years of experience in the food industry.

In 2009, Holly and her team hit the road in their food truck and their first stop was the Wilson County Fair in Tennessee.

They served up delectable helpings of southern hospitality along with platters of fried pickles, onion rings, cheeseburgers, and, of course, fried green tomatoes.

They were a big hit at the fair and continued to take the truck on the road – heading to music festivals, car shows, community events, and other county fairs.

However, “as we traveled around pleasing the palates of folks all across the southeastern United States, we continually received requests from those who wanted to take home our batter mix and The Secret Sauce.”

The company finally decided to bottle up their secret sauce and batter mix and share it with the world.

In 2016, “Fried Green Tomatoes announced the arrival of their products at The Market, a retail store in Atlanta, Georgia.”

Since then “Expansion has continued to over 40 retailers in the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as online sales available through their website.”

Products sold by Fried Green Tomatoes

For only $9.99 you can buy a bag of 16-ounce batter mix on the company website. The mix can be used for “just about anything, deep-fried – green beans, zucchini squash, okra, fish…” You can also purchase a 16-ounce packet of fried pickled batter, which also sells for $9.99.

Another hot ticket item sold on the website is the secret sauce which costs only $3.99.

You can purchase Fried Green Tomatoes’ products on their company website, and you can also check out their pitch tonight when the latest episode of Shark Tank airs.

Shark Tank airs Friday nights at 8/7c on ABC.