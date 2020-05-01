Little Burros on Shark Tank: Where to get this product and what makes it special

Shark Tank is back tonight! After a brief hiatus, the show that spreads awareness of new inventions is back on television. Tonight we will be introduced to Little Burros.

The company Little Burros will showcase its product called Little Burro, a removable garden tray. It sits comfortably on a wheelbarrow and helps to organize your garden tools.

It also ensures that all of the tools you need are right within reach while you are working outside. You can easily store a rake, seeds, flowers, shovel, hoe, and even a nice cold beer on the Little Burro.

The product is made from heavy-duty plastic. This means it will not break after years of use. It is meant to hold both long and short handle tools.

Little Burro fits on most standard wheelbarrows and holds all the tools you need

It also has a water-resistant compartment so you can keep your cell phone handy. You won’t have to worry about getting it wet or dirty while working in your garden.

It is said to fit most 4, 5, 6, and 7 cubic-foot wheelbarrows and stay securely attached. The tray is also UV-resistant. It would be great for gardeners, farmers, or people who love to work in their yard.

As of right now, Little Burro is being sold at major retailers, including Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.

There is another smaller version available called Burro Buddy

Now, there is another smaller version available as well called the Burro Buddy. It has many of the same features but is more compact. It would be great for a small garden!

The Thorsen family started little Burros. It is a family-run, American made company.

Sadly, their daughter Becca passed away several years ago.

Becca was heavily involved in the fight to end human trafficking. Now, a portion of every Little Burro sold is donated to the organization A21 to battle human trafficking in her honor.

It is great to see an innovative product by a company also willing to give back to the community.

Will the Sharks like the product enough to help it grow even bigger? Find out tonight!

Little Burros joins other business ventures tonight, including Fried Green Tomatoes, Mural Painter Inc., and JiggAerobics.

