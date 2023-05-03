Former The Real World star Madison Channing Walls arrested for ‘punching’ relative, admitted she’s homeless

Madison Channing Walls, a former cast member of MTV’s The Real World Season 30, has been arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

The former MTV star was arrested on March 27, per The U.S. Sun, after officers checked into reports of a physical disturbance at Madison’s parents’ home. Madison, 32, reportedly lives there with her daughter, Harper London, 7.

According to the report, Madison allegedly struck a relative “on the left side of the jaw and scratched the right arm after two of them were in a verbal argument.”

Madison’s family member reportedly said Madison became “upset” after the relative “cut off her phone service.” A family member was said to have been attempting to put Madison’s daughter Harper to sleep while Madison was “yelling from the upstairs area.”

According to the report, an officer on the scene saw the family member’s face had “redness,” and they also had “several scratches” on their forearm.

Madison reportedly admitted to striking the relative while authorities were there, and the family member said they would press charges, leading to the arrest.

Madison admitted to being homeless, asked her followers to help her buy a home

The authorities reportedly conducted a search of the home where Madison was living but found no contraband or paraphernalia. She was held on a $2,500 bond and, as of March 29, was bailed out.

However, the family member she allegedly struck filed an emergency protective order which requires Madison to stay 200 feet away from that relative as of March 28.

Per The Sun, Madison claimed she was homeless a month before her arrest. She reportedly asked Instagram followers if they would donate to her GoFundMe campaign to assist her with buying a home.

“For personal reasons involving my & my family. This past month has been a complete whirlwind & I no longer have a home…,” the GoFundMe page description reads.

The description also indicates a home would allow Harper to have a bedroom of her own. In addition, it said it would help Madison “begin visitations,” with the hope that Harper could eventually begin to stay overnight with her.

“I desperately want to be the mother Harper & I both know & want me to be, & this would help contribute to making that possible… Please consider donating or sharing this, absolutely anything helps… I love you all so much!” the description said.

Harper is Madison’s daughter, whom she shares with The Challenge alum Tony Raines. Per RadarOnline’s 2019 report, Madison signed over custody rights of her daughter to her parents, Cally and Michael Shapshak, amid speculation of Madison having a drug relapse.

As of this writing, Madison’s GoFundMe campaign showed just one donation of $5 within the past 12 hours, putting the total at $5 toward a $10,000 goal.

Madison refers to herself in her Instagram bio as “That one girl from that one MTV show,” with her job listed as “Blogger.”

She previously appeared in MTV’s The Real World: Skeletons, a themed season of the popular reality TV series, which aired from December 2014 to March 2015. The show started with a cast of individuals living together in a house. However, there was a twist as production surprised them by bringing some of their “skeletons” into the show, including ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends.

It caused drama for some castmates as they struggled to deal with dark issues or navigate their feelings for past and present romantic interests. Madison wasn’t an initial castmate on the show, but her ex Tony was, so she showed up as an ex to surprise him while they reconnected during the season.

Madison also had a dark past, which she opened up about during her time on MTV.

“I’m a recovering heroin addict. I am scarred for life from it. I just feel grateful to be alive,” Madison admitted during her time on the show, mentioning she’d overdosed before.

Tony went on to appear in MTV’s The Challenge for multiple seasons. His relationship with Madison was mentioned several times because of accusations he cheated on her during the show with castmates. Things didn’t work out for him and Madison, although they now share Harper.

Tony has since become engaged to Alyssa Giacone, who he proposed to during a memorable Challenge reunion moment. As Monsters and Critics reported, Tony has revealed he’s finally marrying Alyssa after several years of engagement. They share a daughter, Isla Rose, in addition to Harper.

In addition to dating Tony, Madison briefly dated Teen Mom OG alum Javi Marroquin, now the ex-husband of Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry.

The Real World: Skeletons episodes are available on Paramount Plus.