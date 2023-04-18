Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau cozy up to each other during family trip, Teen Mom fans react

Despite a tumultuous history involving infidelity and physical violence, it looks as though Teen Mom alums Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are giving their romance another chance.

It appears that Javi and Lauren have worked through their differences, judging by their most recent social media activity.

The couple dated for three years and share 4-year-old Eli, and recently came together to spend time with their son.

Javi shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of himself, Lauren, their son Eli, and Javi’s 9-year-old son, Lincoln, whom he shares with Kailyn Lowry.

The foursome headed to Walt Disney World in Florida for some family fun, and the pics seem to indicate that Javi and Lauren are doing more than just co-parenting these days.

Javi and Lauren joined Lincoln and Eli for some photos and videos throughout the IG carousel. In the third slide, Javi and Lauren posed for a solo shot taken in front of one of the park’s attractions, looking cozy with their arms around each other and their faces touching as they smiled for the camera.

“The most magical place on earth… what an amazing trip so far and we’re just getting started,” Javi wrote in part in his caption, not making any mention of himself and Lauren cozying up to each other.

However, Javi’s followers did make mention of it, and many of them were thrilled to see him and Lauren giving love another shot.

Teen Mom fans are rooting for Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau

“Looks like an amazing trip!!! Happiness looks good on you both!” wrote one of Javi’s 1.7 million IG followers.

Another fan of Javi’s expressed their happiness that he and Lauren “found [their] way back to each other.”

Teen Mom fans are happy to see Lauren and Javi trying to work it out once again. Pic credit: @javim9/Instagram

“I love to see you @javim9 and @lauren3elizabeth together 😢😍,” read another comment from a fan rooting for Javi and Lauren to make it work this time around.

Another one of Javi’s followers urged him to “do this woman right!” adding, “She deserves the world! Love doesn’t come back around a second time 😍 @lauren3elizabeth I’m so happy to see this 😍🔥”

Although neither Lauren nor Javi has officially announced a reconciliation, it seems like the photos speak for themselves. But, as mentioned, it hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows for the pair.

Javi’s love triangle between Kailyn Lowry and Lauren Comeau

Lauren has previously accused Javi of cheating on her. She strongly hinted that at one point, Javi hooked up with Kailyn, and it was also rumored at one point that Javi cheated on Lauren with another woman — in their home, while Lauren slept, no less.

Lauren and Javi have sparked rumors of reconciliation for months, despite filing restraining orders against each other in recent years. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Javi called the police on Lauren for allegedly “hitting and kicking him.” This after Javi accused Lauren of punching him in front of Eli and subsequently filing a restraining order against her.

Lauren countered the allegations and filed her own restraining order against Javi, claiming that he entered her home without permission and wouldn’t leave.

Despite their volatile love story, perhaps this time, Lauren and Javi have finally ironed out their issues.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.