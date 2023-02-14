Former The Bachelorette contestant puts Natalie Mordovtseva on blast

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva has been put on blast by former The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter.

Natalie direct messaged Josh on Instagram asking him how she could be a part of The Bachelor franchise, and the subsequent conversation led to some major reveals about Natalie’s love life and her intentions with reality TV.

Natalie began her message to Josh by asking, “[Happy face emoji] How do I get cast to bachelor show? I am a reality tv star myself too.”

Josh suggested that she be with him and asked if she was single. Natalie said that she was in a relationship and looking “for other projects not boyfriend.”

Josh said he was “in negotiations” for his own reality show and said Natalie “seemed like the perfect candidate to costar.”

Natalie asked several interesting follow-up questions, which led her to also say, “I work for TLC discovery but I look for some new networks,” further stating that she “just moved to La.”

Josh described that the show would be focusing on his life as a bachelor which prompted Natalie to tell him, “I could be not main character I can’t but I could appear in a season Because I am shooting single life myself now.”

Natalie again reiterated that she was not single, and when Josh asked if her boyfriend would be mad if they hypothetically had to kiss or hold hands, Nataie said he could “play it like you don’t like me.” She added, “But I get access to the network,” and said she would be a “great character.”

Josh said he would pass along Natalie’s information and asked if she lived with her boyfriend. Natalie said they were planning to.

Josh also asked if Natalie had finalized her divorce to clarify “transparency and legitimacy issues.”

Natalie responded by saying, “May be,” and moved on to say that she is “one of the top stars” and brings in ratings before reiterating her hope to be cast “for bachelorette.”

Natalie Mordovtseva will be on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life despite not being single

One of the main takeaways from Natalie’s DM conversation with Josh is that Natalie is not single but still filming another season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie has already been unsuccessful in love on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life but has certainly brought entertainment value to the show.

Natalie did not reveal who her boyfriend is in the messages with Josh but did make it clear that having a significant other would not stop her from appearing single for TV purposes.

In early November 2022, Natalie was spotted with a film crew around her while in St. Peterburg, Florida.

Based on her responses to Josh, it looks like that filming could have been for 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie Mordovtseva is still married to Mike Youngquist

Another big red flag that Natalie’s conversation with Josh has brought up is the question of whether Natale is still married to her ex, Mike Youngquist.

Natalie would not confirm if she was still married, and there has been no official word or evidence that she and Mike have gotten a divorce.

Mike and Natalie got married on the last day of Natalie’s K-1 visa on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, but Natalie left Mike and moved to Florida after only six months of marriage.

When Mike was on 90 Day Diaries, his mom Trish urged him to talk to a lawyer and get a divorce. He did consult an attorney and told Natalie at the Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All that he had not filed for her adjustment of status for her green card.

However, Natalie stayed in America and tried to get back with Mike on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life while she was still trying to date her love interest Josh Weinstein.

At the Season 3 Tell All, Mike once again said he was looking to file for divorce, and Natalie said she would never be the one to initiate a divorce.

One 90 Day Fiance cast member commented on Natalie’s DM conversation

After Josh shared his and Natalie’s private DMs, one 90 Day Fiance cast member shared a pointed reaction through their Instagram Stories.

Jamal Menzies, the son of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kimberly Menzies, reshared Josh’s post and added some comments.

Jamal issued a reaction to Natalie’s DMs with Josh. Pic credit: @jdmzie/Instagram

Jamal started out by telling 90 Day Fiance fans, “Now y’all know I never talk about 90 day stuff but I have to address this one [skull emojis].”

He then jabbed, “Someone take Natalie’s phone from her [laughing/crying emoji] I might have to go live later lmao.”

Jamal has yet to go Instagram Live on the topic.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.