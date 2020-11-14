Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville reveals breast cancer scare

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville said that she recently had a breast cancer scare. Brandi revealed the news Friday on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

Brandi told her producer Ryan Tillotson that she took Xanax for anxiety before her Erika Jayne post-debacle, but that she’d also received bad news after having a mammogram.

“I’d had a mammogram at Kaiser and it did not go well,” she said.

Brandit noted that she asked a woman in the waiting room how Kaiser handled letting patients know if they’d had a bad mammogram and was told they would mail a letter to the patient.

“At the beginning of last week, I got a letter,” Brandi said.

“I didn’t know what to do cuz, I mean, I thought, well, Kaiser said contact your health care professional,” she laughed, adding, “Aren’t you guys my health care professionals?”

Brandi had an ultrasound after receiving her mammogram results

Brandi said that she sent a copy of the letter to a breast cancer surgeon who set up an appointment for her the following day.

Ryan asked Brandi, “What does that mean, exactly, when you get this?”

“Well, the lady said you don’t wanna get a letter and I got a f***in’ letter,” Brandi replied.

“I was afraid to read it for like a day…..And then it said, ‘We’re not saying you have cancer, but we’re not saying you don’t have cancer. You have very dense breast tissue on the right side and we are unable to determine if that, there was a lump there or if it was something else and you need to contact your health care provider.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I thought that was you guys,’” Brandi continued.

Brandi went on to say that she spent a week festering about it while she waited for the results.

“She did an ultrasound and, I’m fine,” said a relieved Brandi. She added that she had some scar tissue from her breast implants and a previous lumpectomy, but she did not have cancer.

Brandi had a lumpectomy in 2012

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had surgery in 2012 to remove a benign tumor in her breast, according to Us Weekly.

Brandi said on her podcast that she’d previously had a lumpectomy and used the same doctor that Angelina Jolie used for her mastectomy, Dr. Kristi Funk.

Dr. Funk is a certified breast cancer surgeon and is also the founder of the Pink Lotus Breast Center in Beverly Hills.

Brandi made an announcement about her lumpectomy on Twitter a week before the procedure.

“I think I found a name 4 tumor in my booby thats coming out dec12 starts with an R &ends with an online,” she wrote. “It’s not the big C, please don’t worry. It’s just some n’lame thats been making me ill.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.