Former Love & Hip Hop star Yung Berg aka Hitmaka accused of ‘pistol whipping’ girlfriend

Yung Berg, now known as producer Hitmaka, is in the news again after accusations that he’s been violent with his girlfriend.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star whose real name is Christian Ward has been accused of “pistol-whipping” a woman that he was in a “dating relationship” with, according to The Blast.

The two are said to have gotten into an argument that led to violence just days ago. Now we’ve learned that she was taken to the hospital with a broken nose and other injuries to her face and body.

The woman, who was not named in the report, is said to have filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday morning after officers showed up to a private residence around 5 a.m.

They are calling the encounter “intimate partner violence.”

An order of protection for Yung Berg’s girlfriend

An emergency order of protection has been placed by LAPD in an effort to keep Ward away. He is not allowed to come within 100 feet of the victim.

He is also banned from contacting her, and he cannot come near her house. The temporary order is in effect until March 20 unless it gets extended for a longer-term.

Meanwhile, she was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital and is said to have sustained a “closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone, and facial laceration.”

At this time, LAPD is still investigating. It’s not clear yet if an arrest warrant will be issued for Yung Berg. No one from his camp has returned requests for comment.

This isn’t the first time Yung Berg has been accused of domestic violence

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fans likely recall that Yung Berg, who was an original cast member, was accused of domestic violence after the Season 1 reunion special in New York City.

Yung Berg was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend Masika Kalysha, which resulted in the rapper-producer being immediately fired from the show.

Their fight is said to have stemmed from a declined credit card as the two were hungry after a long day of filming and were unable to order food, causing a huge dispute.

It was just after he was removed that Love & Hip Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young came out and said that she regretted that he was fired, claiming that the call to remove him came from VH1.

Masika was not present for Season 2 of the show but did return for Seasons 3 and 4 without her ex-boyfriend in tow.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is expected to return in Summer 2020.