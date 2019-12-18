Mona Scott-Young not fired: Love & Hip Hop executive producer IS Monami Entertainment

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

There are rumors that Mona Scott-Young has been fired from Love and Hip Hop as the producer. The fact is that it is just not true.

Mona has always been the executive producer of the Love and Hip Hop franchises. In 2018, there was a change in the production company for Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, but Mona stayed on as the executive producer. That may be why the last season of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood looked so different.

The rumors began after it was reported that Shaunie O’Neal may be out as a producer of Basketball Wives. Some articles claimed that the same thing happened to Mona Scott Young back in 2018. Monsters and Critics reached out to Mona Scott Young for comment on these rumors and will update with her response.

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood has just ended Season 6. The original show of the franchise, Love and Hip Hop based in New York has just begun Season 10, bringing back almost all of the original cast members.

Last week, Mona appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss the upcoming season. She discussed how Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones have returned to the show despite their previous beef with Mona. Wendy then came at Mona, stating that she felt like Mona was making money off of people’s shenanigans on television.

Mona made it very clear that she has a lot of respect for her cast and even said that she shows “black excellence” on her shows. She then went on to discuss all of the positive things that the cast has done outside of the show.

At no time was there any mention that Mona Scott-Young was fired from her role as the executive producer of the VH1 series. You can see the interview here.

Love and Hip Hop airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.