Cody Menk shared his sobriety journey after departing The Bachelorette where he tried to win Katie Thurston’s heart. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette star Cody Menk shared a sobriety milestone in an emotional social media post.

The San-Diego-based account manager, originally from New Jersey, celebrated this important moment via a social media post shared with Instagram on July 21.

Cody was a part of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He tried to make a splash with Katie with a memorable entrance on the series, by bringing a blow-up doll to his first meeting with the bank manager turned reality television star. Cody joked about how his intimate friend was a “huge part” of his life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cody stirred the pot with Aaron Clancy at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Hotel and Spa in New Mexico during the first night of the competition. He revealed the two had a rocky past.

Cody and Aaron reportedly had “mutual friends” in San Diego. They clashed after Aaron confronted Cody about his blow-up doll.

Cody Menk’s sobriety journey

Cody shared his sobriety journey on social media.

He shared the photo seen below with a caption that revealed how he is attempting to overcome his addiction.

In the snap, Cody looked relaxed as he sat in the Kettner Exchange, a rooftop bar in San Diego, California. He wore long, white shorts paired with a short-sleeved blue tee.

The former reality star sat underneath an illuminated sign which read, “Be someone that makes you happy.” By the relaxed vibe of the photograph, it appeared that Cody had taken that message to heart.

In his caption, Cody shared that is was three months sober and claimed he is the “happiest I’ve ever been.”

He posted that he will tell more about his story in the coming week. That’s when we expect to find out details regarding Cody’s addiction.

It’s worth noting that if he’s been sober for just three months, that he was actively in addiction during the filming of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. And while we don’t know for sure, this could be a huge part of the reason that Aaron Clancy had such a strong reaction to his presence there.

Cody’s Instagram feed is full of positive imagery

Cody has appeared to use his social media page to share and spread positive energy with his more than 16,000 followers.

His last post prior to his sobriety admission showed the handsome blond shirtless as he rode a skateboard near a waterfront area. Cody wore a backpack and showed off his skills. He showed off a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm and another located just above his right kneecap on his thigh.

On July 4, Cody embraced his healthy lifestyle by sharing a video where he rode the waves along the seashore in San Diego while being pulled by a jeep that rode the sandy shoreline.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.