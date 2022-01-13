Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston reveals Greg Grippo was originally part of her 12 Days of Messy

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston revealed Greg Grippo was initially supposed to be a part of her 12 Days of Messy posts. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s 12 Days of Messy was almost even messier.

Back in November, the Season 17 lead commemorated the re-release of Taylor Swift’s Red album by dedicating one T. Swift song to each of her Bachelor exes.

Calling it the 12 Days of Messy, the former marketing manager clearly still has her skills as she had Bachelor Nation visiting her page every day to see her latest post. However, there was one ex that Katie missed and it was one of her most controversial ones from her season.

The Washington native recently took to her Instagram Live and revealed that Greg Grippo was originally slated to make an appearance on her 12 Days of Messy, but due to the intense backlash, she changed her mind.

Katie Thurston reveals Greg Grippo was originally part of ’12 days of Messy’

As reported by the She’s All Bach podcast, on New Year’s Eve, Katie hopped on Instagram Live and dropped a few tidbits about her controversial 12 Days of Messy posts.

Bachelor Nation watched Andrew Spencer, Mike Planeta and Blake Moynes receive a dedication, but final four finisher Greg Grippo was noticeably off that list.

Katie initially planned to have her controversial ex part of her messy posts, but the Season 17 lead changed her mind once she saw some of the backlash.

Katie’s dedication of I Knew You Were Trouble to Becca Kufrin’s current boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs, got her a quick unfollow from the former Bachelorette.

With Greg, she admitted she even had a song picked out and said it should be obvious to fans which song would’ve been meant for him. While the hosts of the She’s All Bach said they believed it to be T. Swift’s All Too Well, Katie dropped it to avoid re-hashing the Greg conversation.

Katie Thurston revealed her new boyfriend, John Hersey during her 12 Days of Messy

With every day passing and the 12th day approaching, some of Bachelor Nation speculated that Greg was being saved for the coveted last day.

However, Katie surprised fans by using the finale of 12 Days of Messy to announce her relationship with a contestant from her season, John Hersey.

Getting sent home on Week 2, the pair reconnected when Katie moved to John’s hometown of San Diego. While the two had previously called themselves “close friends,” the announcement of their budding relationship rocked Bachelor Nation, with not even her ex-fiance Blake Moynes getting the heads up.

