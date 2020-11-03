Former Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan jokes about trying to bond with a 12-year-old

Former Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan has been keeping a low profile in the media since announcing that she’s giving Peter Weber a second chance at love.

The two decided to spend time together in quarantine, working on their relationship and discussing everything that went down on The Bachelor.

Since March, the two have been dating and they have documented some of their adventures on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent instance, Kelley and Peter appeared to be at some kind of sports match, and they were seated next to a younger buy.

Kelley tried to connect with him, but she failed.

Kelley Flanagan tried to bond with a child but failed

She admitted that things weren’t going her way until they were featured on the jumbotron.

Apparently, the child was more than eager to get onto the big screen, even if it meant stealing the spotlight from Kelley.

“I tried to become friends with a little 12-year-old boy next to me,” she wrote on TikTok while sharing the video, which was ultimately shared by @bachelornation.scoop.

“And he wanted nothing to do with me until he saw us on the Jumbotron.”

Peter sat next to Kelley and didn’t notice everything that went down at the Miami Dolphins game.

This isn’t the first outing that the couple has been on together since the country shut down over the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple was spotted in Florida in mid-October and some fans questioned whether Kelley really loved Peter, as she didn’t look happy.

She hasn’t addressed the accusations or claims.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber have big plans for the future

Despite sharing much of his life in the spotlight on The Bachelor, Peter hasn’t opened up too much about his life after the show.

Peter isn’t working as much as a pilot because of the pandemic, but they still have big plans of moving to New York City once everything settles down.

He also revealed that he isn’t really working so they have plenty of time to travel and explore the country, something that they both enjoy doing.

Kelley, who works as a lawyer, revealed that she learned that she could work from anywhere during COVID-19, creating new opportunities for her and Peter.

They have yet to share when they plan on making the big move.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.