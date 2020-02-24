Former ANTM winner Whitney Thompson Forrester was a charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Did you recognize a familiar face on the last episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht? The primary charter guest was Whitney Thompson Forrester.

She was the winner of America’s Next Top Model season 10. She was the first plus-size model to win the reality show competition.

Whitney won ANTM in 2008. Now it seems Whitney is also a vegan, much to chef Adam Glick’s disappointment. He expressed his distaste for making vegan cuisine in the episode.

Several of Whitney’s friends accompanied her on the trip. They also had different food preferences. This made the charter difficult for Adam.

Chef Adam complains several times about Whitney’s vegan preferences

He complained several times about their preferences.

In the episode, he said, “Honestly, I’d be really bummed out if I were a guest on a boat, and the primary was a vegan. So tonight for dinner, four of my guests will get a juicy, buttery, steak. And everyone else can enjoy their fungus.”

He also admitted in a confessional, “If I have a specialty, it’s cooking meat. Vegan food is easily my least comfortable cuisine. You put bacon in it; it’s gonna taste great.”

Whitney promoted the episode and joked about Adam’s dislike of vegans. She shared a photo on Instagram, inviting fans to watch the episode.

She wrote, “Watch me on Below Deck tomorrow night! I had all my favorite Nashville peeps, & we did not make the crew’s life easy! Chef Adam is already complaining about me being vegan. Tune in tomorrow night for all of the drama!”

Whitney shared several photos from her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Longtime fans of ANTM were excited and recognized her on the show.

In one photo, second stew Madison Stalker commented: “I love you.” It seems she was a fan of ANTM as well!

One of Whitney’s friends also makes a comment related to ANTM in the episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She calls Whitney, “America’s Next Top Siren,” while wearing the toga.

Despite some issues with the food, Whitney and her friends reportedly had a blast. They engaged in a toga party, spent lots of time in the hot tub, and tried paddleboarding.

Off-camera, Whitney and her husband own a restaurant in Tennessee

Whitney lives in Nashville, Tennesee. She is married to Ian Forrester, and they have a baby son named Winston Atticus. Whitney and her husband own the restaurant The Copper Vault. It is located in Springfield, Tennessee.

Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.