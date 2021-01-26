Floribama Shore Season 4: Everything you need to know

Season 4 of Floribama Shore is confirmed. Pic credit: MTV

Floribama Shore Season 4 has finally been confirmed. The hit MTV show is back next month and most of the original cast is returning as well.

News about the cast filming broke a few months ago after several of them returned to social media around the same time. Now, viewers will be able to see what they’ve been up to and watch the drama unfold in a brand new season.

Where was Season 4 of Floribama Shore filmed?

The first three seasons of Floribama Shore were filmed in Florida. They did two in Panama City Beach and one in St. Petersburg.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With the beach in the rearview mirror, the Floribama Shore crew is headed to Montana. The scenery is much different, but the party isn’t stopping.

From mountains to lakes, there are still plenty of adventures for the crew to parttake in.

Who is returning for Season 4 of Floribama Shore?

From the Season 4 trailer, it is clear that the majority of the crew is coming back.

Nilsa, Aimee, Candace, Kirk, Jeremiah, Gus, and Codi were all there in a confessional shot. It appears that Kortni Gilson likely won’t be returning in any capacity moving forward, and her replacement, Mattie Breaux, doesn’t appear to be in tow this season either.

New faces are teased when Candace brings her bestie up for some fun in Montana. Other girls are also seen in the mix, though they could have come from a local establishment or been people the cast met while filming.

What can viewers expect from Season 4 of Floribama Shore?

There is going to be no shortage of drama where the cast is concerned.

Aimee is going to be the life of the party but her temper will show too. Candace and Gus will fall into another argument, which is typical for both of them.

Codi appears to enjoy less clothing the season, which was heavily featured in the trailer.

As for Jeremiah, he appears to have a better handle on things for Season 4. Things haven’t always been easy with him within the group, but it looks like this season will be kinder to him.

Nilsa is going to announce to her castmates that she is expecting. News broke last fall about a baby on the way for her and her now-fiance, Gus. It appears that there are still some unresolved issues between her and Floribama Shore’s Gus, which isn’t shocking.

And Kirk? He’s there to have fun and enjoy himself. His chill attitude is what makes him a fan-favorite, but if he has to get loud, he has no problem doing it.

Floribama Shore returns Thursday, February 25 on MTV.