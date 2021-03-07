Find out how Amy Roloff spent her Saturday night with friends

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

In another fun Instagram post, Amy Roloff shared how she spent her Saturday night. She posted a pic of herself, surrounded by fiancé Chris Marek, her friends Deb and Lisa, and two other male friends. It looked as though she was having a great night full of friends, food, and music.

She captioned the photo, “I was so happy to finally have soup night again w/ Chris and good friends. We had such a great time catching up w/ good conversation and of course special music from Dan playing his guitar and singing. I know I was in my happy place. ♥️🤗. Menu: Split Pea Soup, Good bread and Key Lime Pie (recipes soon at Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen and my You Tube Channel). #goodfriendsgoodtimes #soupnight #amyroloffslittlekitchen #storyofamyrandchrism #musicandfriends”

It looks like Amy is enjoying her life lately. She continues to share upbeat pics of her daily life, including lots of cooking videos, pics with friends and family, adventures with her fiancé, Chris, and hints at her impending nuptials.

Amy grew up in Michigan as one of four children. Her parents and siblings were all born of average-height. Amy was born with achondroplasia, a condition that causes short stature, as was one of her and Matt’s children, Zach Roloff, and two of her grandchildren, Jackson and Lilah Roloff.

Amy is a successful businesswoman

The 56-year-old mogul mom has created a successful life for herself after her divorce from ex-husband, Matt Roloff, after 30 years of marriage.

She earned a business degree from Central Michigan University and later went on to become a preschool teacher, appear on TLC’s Little People Big World, authored a recipe book and an autobiography, runs an online baking business called Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, founded the Amy Roloff Charity Foundation, and does motivational speaking.

Amy lived on Roloff Farms with her family for 25 years until selling her portion of the farm to Matt in 2019 and buying her first solo home, where she lives with Chris.

Amy and Matt share four children together: twin sons Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob. Amy was often seen in the show spending most of her time with the family, playing soccer with the kids, cooking, shuffling them to and from sports, and everything else being a stay-at-home mom entailed.

Amy has moved on since her divorce played out on the show

After her divorce from Matt Roloff in 2016, Amy met her fiancé Chris at a singles mixer. The two dated for three years before getting engaged on the show and now live together in her home in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Amy has hinted at a wedding in the near future, as she had to put her original plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are hoping to hear that Little People Big World will be returning to the air this year and hope that TLC will be there to capture Amy and Chris’ nuptials.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.