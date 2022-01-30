Farrah Abraham says arrest made her suicidal, former Teen Mom star leaving California

Former Teen Mom star Farrah says that she has been feeling suicidal following her recent arrest. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham says that she was left feeling suicidal following her recent arrest — and that she will be leaving California as a result of the incident.

It comes after she was accused of slapping a security officer at a nightclub earlier this month while she and her friends were out partying.

Farrah was left in tears as she spoke to TMZ about her move, saying she’s been having a lot of suicidal thoughts since the incident.

She added that she had lost function in the upper right part of her body following the arrest, which saw her handcuffed by a security guard and held on the ground with her arm behind her back.

Farrah blasts LA for treating her ‘badly’

Farrah said that she is hoping she will not have to have surgery as a result of the incident.

She told the outlet that Los Angeles is the only place where she feels she’s been treated negatively by people — so it was time to move out of the state.

The new details come after Farrah previously posted a video on her Instagram account of the incident, along with a caption in which she said she believed the “private person’s arrest” was a conspiracy against her.

Farrah was an original member of the Teen Mom cast, however she left the show after pursuing a career in the adult entertainment industry.

Viewers will get a peek into her current life, though, on Teen Mom Family Reunion where Farrah Abraham will make an appearance.

Fans were shocked that MTV allowed her to return to the franchise, with many believing she was only invited back to stir up the drama between other cast members.

Was Farrah being shady?

Others accused her of being shady by agreeing to make an appearance on the show, accusing her of only wanting to be on camera to make money.

It came after Farrah decided to host a paid watch party for the show.

Many fans would love to see Farrah open up and truly partake in therapy with Dr. Bryant, and hopefully amend her many broken and strained friendships.

However, it remains to be seen if that will happen in future episodes of the show.

Teen Mom Family Reunions airs on MTV Tuesday nights at 8/7c.