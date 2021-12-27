Farrah Abraham receives backlash, allows daughter Sophia to wear heavy makeup, adult attire in Christmas card

Farrah Abraham came under fire for allowing her daughter Sophia to wear heavy makeup in their Christmas card. Pic credit: MTV and Farrah and Sophia/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has come under fire for allowing her preteen daughter Sophia to wear heavy makeup and dress like an adult in this year’s Christmas card.

Farrah Abraham is surely no stranger to drama, so whenever she shares a post that seems controversial, most of her fans and critics aren’t surprised.

Recently, Farrah shared a virtual Christmas card on Instagram, showing herself and her 12-year-old daughter Sophia posing in full glam while sitting inside of a snow globe.

In the video, set to the song Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano, a young Sophia sported a sheer black coverup over a black dress, showing off her newly dyed black hair with red streaks, matching red lipstick, and heavy black eye makeup.

Farrah’s critics took to her comments section on the Instagram post and voiced their disapproval.

Critics felt that Farrah shouldn’t be allowing her preteen daughter to wear such heavy makeup and grown-up attire, which made her appear much older than she is.

One of Farrah’s followers took to the comments to wish her and Sophia a Merry Christmas but was sure to tell Farrah that Sophia should be acting her age, rather than like an adult.

Critics slam Farrah Abraham for allowing preteen Sophia dress like an adult

“Merry Christmas farrah an sofia🎄🎅⛄,” their comment read. “I just want to say one thing,.,. stop making your daughter act an portray as an adult !! she’s a teen ! let her be one already!!!”

Another one of Farrah’s critics felt that Sophia’s makeup was way too heavy for a 12-year-old and she let the former Teen Mom OG star know it in their comment.

“Omg what have you done to that child?” they wrote. “Ho paint!!! Inappropriate for. Young girl. What is the matter with you???!!!!”

One fan commented, “Why you dont let your girl to be the child, that she is… 😔 She is not your friend… She your daughter.”

Another one of Farrah’s critics felt that she was “sexualizing” Sophia by allowing her to wear heavy makeup and grownup attire.

“Why do you insist upon sexualizing your daughter? You have enormous mental issues,” Farrah’s critics wrote. “As a mother, I cannot wrap my mind around it.”

This isn’t the first time that Farrah has come under fire for allowing Sophia to act or look older than her age.

Last month, Farrah raised eyebrows in a TikTok video showing herself and Sophia shaking their behinds for the camera, prompting Teen Mom fans to say she was “exploiting” her daughter.

These days, Teen Mom fans can see more from Farrah when she makes her grand reentrance on MTV next month on the Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

