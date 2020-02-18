Fans think the ‘I Want Crazy’ song Hunter Hayes performed on The Bachelor fit Victoria well

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Hunter Hayes performed on The Bachelor last night in a small concert in Victoria Fuller’s hometown for her date with Peter Weber.

The two had already gone to one concert during a one-on-one date, but it was ruined when Peter learned that she had dated the musician, Chase Rice, before coming on the show.

In an attempt to save their concert experiences, Victoria decided to bring him to a Hayes concert in her hometown in Virginia.

But his performance was overshadowed by Victoria F’s drama with Peter.

Hunter Hayes performs I Want Crazy on The Bachelor

While on The Bachelor, Hayes performed his song I Want Crazy. Many viewers thought that the song was appropriate, given Victoria F appears to be the craziest contestant left on the show, if not the craziest on the season.

how ironic that hunter hayes played crazy bc clearly peter loves crazy girls — Shelby 🌻 (@ShelbyAcosta15) February 18, 2020

victoria f having hunter hayes sing “i want crazy” is so ironic and fitting. smart move. — kalie (@kAiyanaK) February 18, 2020

While viewers could see how Victoria was acting crazy and out of line during last night’s episode, Peter didn’t see it and chose to keep her over Kelsey during the rose ceremony.

Hunter Hayes’ performance overshadowed by Victoria F’s drama

While Hunter Hayes fans were thrilled to see him on stage and performing his music for Peter and Victoria, it didn’t take long for viewers to discuss the concert on Twitter — and what it could mean.

Since Victoria had already been linked to Chase earlier this season, many guessed that perhaps she had something going on with Hunter as well.

So did Victoria date Hunter Hayes too or what? #TheBachelor — Sassigail (@abbykraftmac) February 18, 2020

If I was Peter I’d ask Victoria if she also dated Hunter Hayes since she dated Chase Rice🤷🏽‍♀️ — Alexandra (@alilutz96) February 18, 2020

Victoria F 100% used her Chase Rice connections to get Hunter Hayes on that date #TheBachelor — erika ealey (@erikaealey) February 18, 2020

Some viewers even joked that she had used her Rice connection to get Hunter to play on this date.

The Chase Rice drama played out earlier this season. Rice was booked to play a concert on The Bachelor for Peter and a “lucky lady”. That woman was Victoria F.

We would later come to learn that Victoria and Chase used to date, something she told Peter later that night during their dinner.

After Chase appeared on the show, he wasn’t happy about the way everything played out. He claimed he went on to perform so he could advance his music career, not be stuck in the drama with Victoria Fuller.

He also claimed that he had no idea that he would be serenading his ex-girlfriend and her current fling while performing on The Bachelor.

For those who are unfamiliar with Hunter Hayes, he’s a country music star and performer. He was born in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana in 1991 and has played music since he was a child. His debut album, Hunter Hayes, was released in 2011, and his second album, Storyline, was released in 2014.

In 2015, he released The 21 Project and he’s continued to release singles to make a three-part album release called Wild Blue. Wild Blue Part 1 was released in August 2019, while Part 2 has an unconfirmed release date.

He toured with Lady Antebellum in 2015 on their Wheels Up Tour.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.