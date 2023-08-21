Falynn Pina claims RHOA ‘ruined my life’ plus admits she misses Simon Guobadia’s ‘money’

Falynn Pina got brutally honest — or maybe just brutal — during a recent interview where nothing was off limits.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum proclaimed that the show ruined her life when she appeared as a friend in Season 13 with her then-husband Simon Guobadia.

Things took an unexpected turn soon after, as Falynn was allegedly cheating on her husband and had gotten pregnant for Jaylan — her assistant at the time.

As if that wasn’t messy enough, Simon quickly moved on to Porsha Williams, and the unexpected pair professed that they were in love and engaged.

During her recent interview, Falynn talked about Simon and confessed that she doesn’t miss him but she misses the money.

Meanwhile, she also dished about the split from Jaylan and made a shocking allegation against him.

Falynn Pina admits she misses her 10k monthly allowance from Simon Guobadia

Falynn didn’t even pretend to miss her ex-husband Simon Guobadia, who, by the way, is now happily married to Porsha Williams.

She had a recent sit down with The Baller Alert Show and spilled the tea on her toxic marriage to the Nigerian businessman.

Falynn alleged that Simon controlled her and did not allow her to go anywhere without him, nor was she allowed to work.

“I was never allowed to have anything for myself, so here I was sitting on all this money, and I had nothing!” exclaimed Falynn.

However, she got a hefty allowance which she revealed was $10,000 per month.

When asked if she misses her ex-husband, Falynn laughingly responded, “I miss the money.”

One thing that the 35-year-old does not miss is being on RHOA, and if she had to do it again, she would not!

“Yeah, I would have never done Housewives, to begin with,” she admitted. “They ruined my life…they came into my home and it all went to hell after that.”

RHOA alum Falynn Pina accuses her ex-fiance Jaylan Banks of physical abuse

Falynn’s now ex-fiance, Jaylan Banks shocked listeners a few days ago when he accused Falynn of grooming him.

However, during her interview, Falynn slammed those claims.

“To say that I was a groomer knowing damn well that I held you down. I don’t think that grooming is very funny at all,” responded Falynn.

She also made some shocking allegations against Jaylan and explained why she eventually left him.

“There was cheating, there was abuse. There was domestic violence,” said the mom of four. “There was a lot that I put up with in just two years of being with him.”

Meanwhile, Falynn has already moved on and is in a new relationship, but refused to share the identity of her new man, only that he’s an actor and a boxer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.