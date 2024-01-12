Faith Martin dishes on friendship with Gerry and Theresa after getting dumped on The Golden Bachelor

Faith Martin was among The Golden Bachelor castmates who attended The Golden Wedding.

It was a huge event and probably the biggest Bachelor wedding of the year.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s ceremony went down without a hitch.

The wedding attendees and viewers at home were moved by the beautiful ceremony and the way the women from Gerry’s season came together to celebrate his new love with Theresa.

When Kathy Swarts took over as an emcee for the pre-wedding celebration, the ice had clearly thawed between her and Theresa.

Other women from the season are clearly close to the couple as well. Many of them were at Theresa’s bachelorette party.

Faith Martin is still very close to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

After The Golden Bachelor season was filmed, but before we all knew Theresa Nist won it, Faith knew.

That’s when she started healing and building a relationship with the newest Bachelor Nation couple.

“Gerry and Theresa and I would talk on the phone, when it was out that they were together, and I knew ahead of time. I love them both, and Theresa and Gerry and I are very transparent with our feelings,” Faith revealed on the Almost Famous podcast after attending The Golden Wedding.

Faith’s friendship with Gerry doesn’t seem to bother Theresa, and she shared that the women even talk about all the love they have for each other.

“Theresa would be like, ‘He loves you so much,’ and I’m like, ‘love him, too, and I love you. And we’re gonna be friends for life, right?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah,’ so we call and check in with each other all the time,” Faith said.

Leslie Fhima shared her ‘uncomfortable’ moment from The Golden Wedding

Leslie Fhima may have been a bit more uncomfortable at The Golden Wedding than Faith Martin.

After all, she made it to the final two and thought she’d be “the one” getting the final rose after some things Gerry told her during Fantasy Suites.

She also recently appeared on the Almost Famous podcast and dished to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconneti about being at Gerry and Theresa’s wedding.

And while she had a great time celebrating The Golden Bachelor couple’s love, she shared that the one part of the ceremony was uncomfortable for her was when they walked about what went on in Costa Rica.

That’s where Leslie was promised one thing by Gerry and then dumped just hours later. So, while she still held her head high and danced the night away at his wedding, hearing about how he fell in love with someone else instead of her was understandably difficult.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.