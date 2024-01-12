Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are ‘like a couple who’ve been together for years’ after The Golden Wedding

The Golden Wedding was a huge success.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married in front of an audience of their family and quite a few Bachelor Nation stars.

It was the biggest Bachelor event in recent history, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

Theresa was a beautiful bride in a gorgeous white Badgley Mischka gown, and Gerry looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo.

The Golden Bachelor fans are still talking about the Golden Wedding, as it’s been called.

It seems they just can’t get enough of Gerry and Theresa after the big day went down.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the real deal

Ahead of The Golden Wedding, there were questions about Gerry Turner’s sincerity, especially after he quickly switched from telling Leslie Fhima she was “the one” to proposing to Theresa Nist at the finale.

But now, it seems those close to the couple are no longer questioning whether they are in love.

An insider, who was a guest at The Golden Wedding, dished to Life & Style about the senior Bachelor Nation couple after the nuptials.

“They’re absolutely, totally in love, even when they thought no one was watching. They were like a couple who’ve been together for years, but there were adorable signs that they’re still getting to know each other,” the insider revealed.

It seems they weren’t the only one at the wedding to notice how authentic Gerry and Theresa’s love is. They also shared how Gerry found a warm spot at the La Quinta Resort where he and Theresa could hang out and pose with guests for photos.

They revealed how “sweet” Gerry is with Theresa and how “connected” the guests said they were with the couple.

“A lot of fans their age came up to them, but it was the younger generation that seems to be just as inspired by them. Everyone wanted to share a little piece of their happiness and get a photo,” the insider continued.

“Gerry has this selfie thing down, he would take charge and politely say, ‘Let me,’ and take their cell and proceed to take the perfect shot every time.”

Gerry and Theresa’s moving plans may have changed

Initially, Gerry and Theresa revealed plans or at least thoughts about moving to South Carolina after their wedding.

Gerry said it was somewhere he’d always considered living, so when the subject of where to go came up with Theresa, they talked about moving there to be closer to one of her sons and her grandsons.

Those plans may have changed because Gerry is talking about moving to Theresa’s home state of New Jersey instead.

Ahead of The Golden Wedding, Gerry and Theresa were guests on LIVE with Kelly and Mark. It was there that he shared his newfound love for The Garden State.

Gerry shared how pretty he thought New Jersey was and said he really likes how close to the ocean it is.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.