Exclusive interview: Binh Trinh gives an update on his divorce and life after MAFS experience

Married at First Sight viewers rooted for Binh Trinh when he made his debut among the five San Diego couples, and we were saddened by how things played out.

Binh’s eight-week experiment was cut short because, soon after tying the knot with Morgan Bell, things went downhill.

Many people sided with Binh despite being blamed by Morgan for the issues in their short-lived union.

Interestingly, he chose to take the brunt of the blame, and when Monsters and Critics caught up with the Lifetime TV star, he shared some insight into his reasons for doing that.

He also dished about life since being on the show, his current marital status, and his plans for the future.

This is a Married at First Sight: Where are they Now update featuring Season 15 cast member Binh Trinh.

Binh Trinh talks about his divorce from Morgan Bell and where they stand today

Even now, Binh is not blaming Morgan for their failed marriage but has chosen instead to take accountability.

During our chat, Binh told us that his approach of always taking the high road has a lot to do with his parents.

“That’s just how I was raised, just to, whenever a problem arises, see how I can improve, not to put the blame on anybody else,” explained Binh. “My dad tried to always raise me as a leader, so just taking responsibility and seeing how I can improve.”

Despite his bitter romance with Morgan, the former couple is still on good terms.

“After the show, we definitely reached out as friends. We’re on good terms…There’s no beef with anybody from my season.”

The pair have already filed for divorce and by June it will be official.

Meanwhile, Binh is “dating here and there,” but so far he hasn’t “found the one.”

MAFS star Binh Trinh has been working on his mental health

Since we last saw Binh on TV, he’s been doing therapy and working on his mental health.

Additionally, the MAFS star has been traveling the world, and he plans to leave San Diego after living there for five years and head to Los Angeles.

“I think it’s time for the next chapter,” reasoned Binh, who also shared what else that next chapter will include.

“I love helping kids — even last week I volunteered at a basketball camp with kids with autism. So being put in a position financially to where I can just volunteer all the time and travel,” said Binh.

Check out our full interview with Binh Trinh below.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.