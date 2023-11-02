Exclusive: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour on married life, who showed up for Friendsgiving and Baskin Robbins collab

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have been busy since their lavish Paris wedding in August.

But now, things are starting to settle down for this Bachelor in Paradise couple.

With the holidays coming up, Hannah and Dylan are ready to relax and enjoy the festivities — and each other.

As they settle into a new, slower mode for the next few months, the Bachelor Nation alums are preparing to host some parties.

After a successful Halloween, where Hannah dazzled as the perfect Tinkerbell, they’re getting ready to host their friends for the perfect Friendsgiving bash.

The highlight of their celebration will be a Turkey Cake from Baskin-Robbins and the flavor of the month — Turkey Day Fixin’s.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour talk about married life

Monsters and Critics got a chance to catch up with Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour ahead of their holiday slowdown, and we asked specifically about how life is going now that they’ve tied the knot.

They’ve been extremely busy lately with all the wedding planning, the celebrating, and then, life after marriage as they get back to business.

“Married life has been really great,” Hannah told Monsters and Critics exclusively. “It’s just cool seeing a future together and everything. But in terms of scheduling, we have been so busy.”

She continued, “He’s been so busy with his schedule, and I’ve been so busy with mine, so we’re really excited for the holidays to, like, slow it down a little bit and really embrace being married.”

Bachelor in Paradise alumni celebrate Friendsgiving with Baskin-Robbins

Part of Hannah and Dylan’s holiday slow-down includes some hosting, which Hannah is excited to do at their big table that has room to seat plenty of guests.

They revealed plenty of friends showed up for their Friendsgiving celebration, including another Bachelor in Paradise alum, Chris Randone.

And while they are enjoying everyone’s company, the real star of the show is dessert.

Hannah and Dylan have partnered with Baskin-Robbins for the Friendsgiving fun, and while they are serving up a full meal, it’s the Turkey Cake that they say everyone needs to have on their table this year, so be sure to order yours soon.

When it comes to the dish everyone couldn’t get enough of, that would be Baskin-Robbins’ flavor of the month, Turkey Day Fixin’s.

When we asked what exactly it tasted like, Hannah described it as “all of your favorite Thanksgiving sides in one. It has flavors of autumn spice, sweet potato, little chunks of honey cornbread, and Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, and it is next level. Everything works together phenomenally, and all of our guests were obsessed with it.”

Check out our full interview with Hannah and Dylan below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.