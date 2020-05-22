Evelin Villegas to Laura Jallali amid ongoing 90 Day Fiance feud: ‘Stop the lies and get a life’

Evelin Villegas is speaking out against Laura Jallali again, blasting her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way co-star because Evelin says Laura continues to tell lies about her.

The latest came via Evelin’s Instagram stories. She showed a video of Laura enjoying drinks and food at Evelin’s beachside bar Cocteles de Paraiso in her hometown of Engbao, Ecuador.

Evelin and Laura have long been feuding after the Ecuador native claims that Laura turned on her after she offered a helping hand for her heartbroken castmate.

Now, there is no love lost between the two, and both Evelin and Laura have taken several shots at each other over the last few months.

Evelin lashes out at Laura again

First, Evelin posted to her Instagram stories about Laura, saying, “I tried to save the live but my internet is so bad didn’t let me and then it was deleted it.”

She continued, “Basically I’m saying tired of Laura using my name to have a little bit of people’s attention. Stop the lies and get a life.”

Then she shared a video of Laura enjoying fish ceviche and a Corona margarita while lounging at Evelin’s bar.

Evelin wrote on the video, “She talks crap about the bar but look at her here, eating and drinking free cause I only charged her when her ‘sugar daddy’ was here.”

In her next post to Instagram stories, Evelin repeated that she is “sick and tired of Laura’s lies!”

She also promised to go live to talk about Laura and whatever she’s done this time to make her so mad as well as to clear up some information in a recent article written about them.

It’s not clear what Laura has done this time to set Evelin off, but she has said and done quite a bit to sever any friendship the two may have had in the past.

Why are Evelin and Laura feuding?

As was confirmed recently on 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, Laura Jallali lived in Ecuador for several months after she learned Aladin Jallali was divorcing her at the Season 1 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All.

Evelin has explained that she felt bad for Laura, who was surprised at the Tell All to learn that her husband didn’t want her back.

With no support and nowhere to go, Evelin offered Laura a place to stay — something she probably regrets now.

Laura reportedly overstayed her welcome and then eventually got her own apartment in Ecuador — one that Evelin claims Laura couldn’t even afford.

So when the three 90 Day Fiance veterans hatched a plan to have Corey move in, that seemed to fix Laura’s problem.

But when Laura tried to come between Corey and Evelin, that put an end to the apartment plans, and things quickly went south between Evelin and Laura.

Laura started spilling all of Evelin and Corey’s secrets, things that they were contractually obligated not to share as a part of their 90 Day Fiance contract like whether they are still together, actually married, or how long they have been married.

She also accused Corey of doing cocaine, and she outed him for a DUI arrest that hadn’t been made public yet.

Likewise, Evelin told the world about Laura’s hard-partying and how she got a free ride in Ecuador, on Evelin’s dime.

At one point, Evelin even threatened to sue Laura for the things she was sharing about her former friend.

Even though this feud between Evelin Villegas and Laura Jallali has been going on for months now, it looks like there may be no end in sight.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Monday, June 8 at 9/8c on TLC.