Evelin Villegas opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about the extent of her anxiety

Evelin Villegas told part of her story about her struggles with anxiety and depression. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas answered fan questions on social media and ended up getting real about the extent of her battle with anxiety.

During her Instagram Q&A, Evelin gave a long response when asked whether she takes medicine for her anxiety and depression issues.

In her message, she mentioned how long she’s struggled, how her 90 Day husband Corey Rathgeber has helped her, the ways in which she’s being proactive in dealing with it, and how much her condition affects her.

Evelin Villegas shared details about her anxiety with 90 Day Fiance fans

In a rare Q&A with her followers on Instagram, Evelin chose a variety of different questions to answer. The most notable and long-winded response of the bunch had to do with her anxiety and depression.

Evelin was asked, “Hi Evelyn! You seem so much happier. Do you take medicine for anxiety or depression?”

In her answer Evelin shared, “Honest true, I deal with anxiety everyday of my life since 2016. It got better but a year ago it got so bad now it’s very constant. It’s hard for me to wake up every day cause I really don’t want to and don’t find the desire of doing anything but everyday I pull trough and I’m happy of what I’ve been achieving.”

Evelin continued, “Even getting on a plane to go on a vacation is such a horrible experience for me cause of my anxiety. I started seeing a therapist and try my best to focus in all the good I have in my life.”

She went on to describe, “Anxiety and depression sucks, but we must learn to live with it and little by little hope it gets easier. Anxiety took a lot from me before and I’m not gonna let it keep taking things and memories away from me. Also I’m blessed to have Corey by my side, he understand and doesn’t judge me.”

Evelin finished by saying, “I use to call myself not normal all the time and comparing myself to other people like why can they get in a plane and enjoy it, why can they go to a restaurant and enjoy while I struggle every minute. My therapist said instead of focusing in that I need to focus on my achievements, everybody struggles with something. Celebrate yourself instead of comparing yourself.”

Evelin shared her story about anxiety and depression. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber opened a restaurant and bar in Ecuador

Corey and Evelin shared the news last month that they successfully opened their restaurant and bar back up in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador.

They had previously operated a similar establishment which they claimed was taken from them and destroyed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Evelin called the new venture “a family business” and she and Corey both shared pictures of Evelin’s family working with Corey there.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.