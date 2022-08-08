Evan Bass shows off his washboard abs in photos with his kids

Evan Bass looks amazing. Pic credit: ABC

Evan Bass was on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, but most fans know him better from his time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.

This is where he met and fell in love with Carly Waddell. While it Carly longer than it did Evan to want to be together, the duo ended up tying the knot in Mexico with Chris Harrison officiating.

While Evan and Carly went on to have two children, Isabella in 2018 and Charlie in 2019, the twosome divorced in December 2020.

Neither of them talked much about the divorce, but Evan did open up this summer and reveal why the two didn’t make it.

Since the breakup, Evan has gone to therapy and has worked on himself mentally, emotionally, and last but not least, physically.

Recently, Evan posted some photos of himself with Bachelor Nation, saying wow.

Evan Bass is ripped and shows off his muscular new body

In an Instagram post, Evan stood with the two kids he had with Carly. He had Charlie up on his shoulders and held Isabella’s hand.

Fans can see Evan in shorts and shirtless in the first photo, as he smiles for the camera and flexes his abs and arm muscles.

In the second photo, the camera zoomed out for a full body shot as Evan showed viewers his toned calves and part of his thighs.

He captioned his post, saying, “’ Kiss a lover, dance a measure, find your name and buried treasure. Face your life, its pain, its pleasure. Leave no path untaken.’”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans can’t believe Evan’s transformation

Bryan Abasolo, who met, got engaged to, and later married Rachel Lindsay on her season of The Bachelorette, commented first as she exclaimed, “Dad bod goals [muscle emoji].”

Luke Pell, a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and recently got engaged to Amanda Mertz, stated, “Damn I need some peptides too bro [two muscle emojis].”

The podcast She’s All Bach wrote, “EVAN,” following with a shocked face emoji, fire flame emoji, and heart-faced one, while another viewer simply stated, “Thirst trap.”

Three other viewers commented on Evan’s photos as one claimed, “Carly punching the air rn,” and another posted about Evan’s kids and that he is also looking good.

One other woman declared, “Sheeeessssshhhh [four fire flame emojis] the comeback is far better than the set back!!!! [four hands clapping emojis].”

While Evan has stated that he is humiliated and embarrassed by being divorced twice and having five kids with two women, he seems to have worked on his mental and physical health to become a better dad and be happier.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.