Ethan Kang and Nate Mitchell party with Bachelor Nation ladies

Nate Mitchell and Ethan Kang recently partied together in all-white ensembles.

Both Nate and Ethan appeared on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Nate pursued Gabby Windey, and Ethan pursued Rachel Recchia.

The men ultimately were sent home despite making a great impression on both the Bachelorette leads and viewers.

Nate and Ethan lived it up for their recent outing at The Surf Lodge in New York.

The pals were joined by some familiar faces within Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor Nation stars’ worlds collide’ in New York

Ethan Kang took to his Instagram Stories to share photos from his time out with costar Nate Mitchell and other Bachelor Nation stars.

In one photo, Ethan and Nate posed arm and arm while wearing white from head to toe.

Ethan wore a white striped shirt with a peek of his chest, white pants, and white sneakers.

Nate wore a sheer white buttoned shirt, shredded white pants, and white sneakers. He accessorized with two necklaces and a watch.

In a larger group photo, Ethan and Nate posed with Bachelor Nation stars Natasha Parker and Kit Keenan, as well as influencer Lauren Wolfe.

Ethan chucked up a peace sign in the pic, Natasha puckered her lips, and Nate smiled with patterned glasses.

Kit posed from the side in a feminine dress with a purple and yellow floral pattern and side cutouts.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram Stories, Ethan wrote, “Worlds collide.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 nears the end

The Bachelorette charted new territory in its 19th season by navigating co-leads for the first time ever.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were chosen as co-leads and experienced many ups and downs throughout their journey.

While they and viewers were adamant about not seeing women be pitted against one another, the ladies still found themselves being compared by the men in the house.

Both Rachel and Gabby had moments of feeling like the men didn’t want them as much as the other.

When several men rejected her during a rose ceremony, Rachel was emotional, and Gabby shed tears after hearing men suggest she was too “rough around the edges.”

After splitting the men into two groups so they could go on separate journeys, Gabby and Rachel started to build stronger connections with their remaining men.

Soon, the results of Gabby and Rachel’s journey will be revealed during the live finale.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.