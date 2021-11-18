Erin Andrews reveals if she still watches Dancing with the Stars

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars fans are still not happy about losing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the show’s hosts.

While there are never-ending complaints about Tyra Banks’ work as the new host, the former hosts have both moved on and seem happier away from the dancing competition show.

Bergeron previously told his story about Dancing with the Stars firing him and he hinted that he may have something big coming on a rival network.

Now, Erin Andrews is opening up about her exit and whether she even still watches the show.

Erin Andrews calls Dancing with the Stars firing her a blessing

Tom Bergeron already revealed that Dancing with the Stars fired him and Erin Andrews.

According to the former host, DWTS wanted to change things up to keep things fresh. That involved bringing in Tyra Banks.

As for Erin Andrews, she competed on the 10th season of the show and finished in third place. She then moved on to co-hosting DWTS from 2014 to 2019.

As for Dancing with the Stars firing her before the 20th season, Andrews said it was a blessing in disguise.

“I give my best to them. My schedule has been so crazy with [football commentating], the clothing line, the podcasts … trying to have a baby, that I think it was the best thing for me,” Andrews told Us Weekly.

“They wanted to go a different direction, and they’re doing that now. So, hopefully they’re happy.”

ABC revealed that Bergeron wouldn’t be returning first, and then they called her two months later with a surprise phone call.

Does Erin Andrews still watch Dancing with the Stars?

As for the last two seasons of Dancing with the Stars, fans have not been happy with Tyra Banks job as the host and ratings have dropped, although the network refuses to blame the new host.

For Andrews, who worked on the show in one way or another for six years, she said she doesn’t even watch Dancing with the Stars anymore.

However, she does keep in touch with Tom Bergeron on a regular basis.

“Tom and I will always be attached to the hip and super, super close as well,” Andrews said. “I love him so much. He’s one of the best, very fun [people] to have a couple of cocktails with — kind of an afternoon situation.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c. The Season 30 finale takes place on Monday night, November 22.