Erika Jayne urges Shannon Beador to stop drinking and admits she did the same thing: ‘I was trying to die’

Erika Jayne recently defended Shannon Beador as she continues to deal with the drama from her ex, John Janssen, and his fiance, Alexis Bellino.

However, there’s one thing that the Beverly Hills Housewives doesn’t agree with: Shannon’s drinking.

The 60-year-old was still consuming alcohol after her 2023 DUI arrest, and Erika thinks that’s a bad idea.

She said as much during a recent recap of The Real Housewives of Orange County, admitting that she also abused alcohol while going through a difficult time with her divorce from Tom Girardi.

The blonde beauty got dragged into legal issues regarding the now-disbarred attorney’s federal fraud charges, and in the court of public opinion, she was treated as a guilty party.

While discussing Shannon’s alcohol consumption on RHOC, Erika confessed that when she started drinking during hard times, it was because she was “trying to die.”

Erika Jayne urges RHOC’s Shannon Beador to stop drinking

Erika joined Teddi Mellencamp as a guest co-host on Two Ts in a Pod to break down the latest RHOC episode, and she had an opinion about Shannon’s drinking.

It’s the same thing that Tamra Judge has been saying on the show, however, Erika’s delivery was much more palatable.

“I would prefer not to see her drinking while she’s in such a terrible time,” expressed the RHOBH star. “I think that that’s counterproductive. So when I see her order a cocktail, I’m like, ‘God, don’t do that.'”

RHOBH star Erika admits she over-consumed alcohol because she ‘wanted to die’

Similar to Shannon on RHOC, Erika allowed the Bravo cameras to film some of her toughest moments back in Season 12 of RHOBH while using alcohol to try and numb the pain.

It’s hard to forget her cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’s then 14-year-old son after having too much alcohol at her castmate’s birthday celebration.

That wasn’t the only time Erika went overboard with her drinking, as Teddi reminded her during their conversation about Shannon.

“You’ve done it too; I’ve done it too,” reasoned the Two Ts in a Pod host.

“Yeah, girl,” admitted the Pretty Mess singer. “I was trying to die. I was trying to hurt myself. I was really trying to not wake up and not hear it anymore.”

She continued. “You know, I was tired, so I didn’t care.”

As she referenced Shannon’s situation, Erika confessed, “I don’t know, what she is feeling, but that’s true, I wanted it to stop, all of it.”

Do you think Shannon Beador should have given up alcohol completely after her DUI arrest?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.