Erika Jayne teases tense faceoff with ‘inarticulate’ Denise Richards in upcoming RHOBH episode

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started slow but things are about to heat up thanks to Erika Jayne.

She recently teased a dramatic faceoff with Denise Richards which will play out at an upcoming dinner party.

Erika threw shade at the former full-time Housewife who is set to make a few appearances this season, and claimed that the blonde beauty was “inarticulate” during their altercation.

Who knew that Denise had beef with the Painkillr singer? Well, it was news to Erika as well when she was confronted at the event.

As it turns out, it wasn’t something that Erika had done to her that caused their fight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Denise was mad at Erika for the way she treated Garcelle Beauvais’s son Jax so she confronted her about it.

The awkward moment between Erika and the teenager garnered backlash last season when she cursed at the 14-year-old and told him “Get the f**k out of here.”

Garcelle hashed it out with her castmate at the Season 12 reunion, but her close friend Denise is still upset about it.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne teases drama with Denise Richards

Erika had a recent chat about an altercation with Denise that is yet to play out and she didn’t mince words while dishing about their fight.

A snippet of that scene was used in the trailer, but the RHOBH star noted that there’s a lot of context to what we saw.

The 52-year-old believes that Denise came to the dinner party– which was thrown by Kyle Richards– with the intention of getting into the with her.

“She came there with an agenda,” said Erika, who later added, “Just know that she came to Kyle’s to pick a fight.”

Erika explained what happened after being accused of judging the actress.

“No, no! I was fighting back. Denise picked a fight, she called me names. She called me a f**king bot monster, she got in my face… this is what you don’t see.”

Erika also insinuated during the interview that Denise may have been intoxicated.

“She was very inarticulate at the dinner party–jacket on upside down– she was slurring. I had no idea what this was all about.”

Erika Jayne will be booked and busy at BravoCon

Erika is booked and busy as she preps for BravoCon 2023, which is set to take place in Las Vegas starting Friday, November 3.

The epic three-day weekend will feature 160 Bravolebrities from all the Bravo franchises and will include over 60 live events.

Aside from making an appearance with her castmates, Erika has her own segment on the final day of the event, namely, Pat The Puss With Erika Jayne.

It will feature the RHOBH star and her creative director, Mikey Minden as they allow Bravo fans to embrace their inner “pretty mess” by teaching them some of her signature dance moves.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.