RHOBH spoilers: Dorit robbed again, Erika apologizes, and Sutton hires a matchmaker

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers reveal a couple of bombshells that fans won’t want to miss.

Season 13 of RHOBH has finally gotten underway with a premiere that revealed a different kind of dynamic in the friend group.

The fallout of Erika Jayne saying Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley would be the next housewives couple to split at BravoCon weighed on their friendship.

In a new preview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit meets with Erika to have it out over the latter’s actions.

Dorit has a secluded picnic created for her and Erika to have a one-on-one chat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things go much differently than RHOBH fans would expect when Erika apologizes, and Dorit spills a secret.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was robbed again

In the footage, Erika admits to Dorit that she was putting on a show at BravoCon. Dorit explains that she and PK have had a very rough year, so Erika’s words were like throwing salt into a wound.

Erika not only apologizes for her actions but informs Dorit she needs to make it right with her. Their friendship means a lot to Erika, and she wants to fix things, which is a bit surprising for Dorit.

The Pretty Mess author admits in her confessional if she had known what was happening between Dorit and PK, she would have never said their names. Instead, Erika would have just ruined another housewife couple.

Later, Dorit, in her confessional, reveals that last Christmas, 14 months after the home invasion, she was robbed again.

“I went to the bank. I took out $10,000 so I can have some money for Christmas gifts. I had my handbag in the shopping cart. When I got to the register, I realized that my handbag was gone,” Dorit shared.

After looking at the surveillance cameras, Dorti learned three men had been following her. The incident brought her PTSD from the home invasion back into full force.

The preview also features a lighter moment with Sutton Stracke, who’s ready to take a different approach to dating.

Sutton Stracke hires a matchmaker on RHOBH

Over at Sutton’s house, she’s on FaceTime with Garcelle Beauvais as they discuss the upcoming friend trip to Las Vegas for Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday. There are several flashes of teaser clips from Las Vegas to get RHOBH fans excited for the trip.

Then Sutton has a visitor. It turns out she needs some help in the dating department and has hired a matchmaker.

Sutton admits she doesn’t really get asked out for a second date because she’s intimidating, her intellect is superior, she doesn’t wear slutty clothes, and her nerves make her act strange.

It’s a bit of an awkward exchange between Sutton and the matchmaker, especially as Sutton lists off her demands for a partner.

RHOBH fans will have to tune in to see if Sutton goes on a date, as well as check out the cast trip to Las Vegas.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.