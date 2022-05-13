Erika Jayne shades her RHOBH castmates, says having more sex would ‘make them nicer’

Erika Jayne thinks her fellow Housewives could be nicer. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Janye has thrown some serious shade at her fellow castmates

Erika spent most of Season 11 under fire from viewers and her castmates. Every episode, she was continuously questioned on what she knew, or didn’t know, about the illegal dealings of her husband, attorney Tom Girardi.

Many of her fellow Housewives held Erika’s feet to the fire, and teetered between believing her and thinking she was lying about her involvement. Season 11 led to many of her friendships being tested.

Now, she is seemingly shading her friends and frenemies, giving them advice on how to have happier lives, and it involves staying out of hers.

Erika isn’t dating, but is having ‘good contact’

In a recent interview, the Pretty Mess Hair founder has said she is currently not dating, but is staying socially active. “I’m not dating anyone,” Erika said. “The most that I say is that I’m having some good contact, and that’s nice. And it is, it’s important. And I’m thankful for that.”

She was a little more specific, saying, “You know, sex is a good stress reliever. I think some of the women on here ought to have more sex. Make them nicer.” Erika might be having some consensual adult fun, but it seems as though her co-star, Sutton Stracke, has insinuated that what Erika is really looking for is a sugar daddy. Erika finds this claim laughable.

“Well if that were true, I’d be in a much bigger house!” Erika joked. “OK?! I’d have a lot. I’d have a new car, some new jewels and a better wardrobe than I already have — and it’s pretty kicka** — so she is wrong. But if I wanted to do that, we would all know in about 2.5 seconds, because I would bag the biggest one there is out there.”

Erika might be ‘social’, but she is still legally married

Erika is still legally married to Tom, and the divorce process is halted because Tom is claiming a diminished mental capacity, and is currently under a conservatorship, and moved into a facility that specializes in memory care. She also admits that out of all of the legal issues she is facing or will face in the future, divorce is at the bottom of her list of importance.

She acknowledges that she still has a long legal road ahead. “[I wish the women understood] the complexity of this situation,” Erika said. “That it’s not going to be wrapped up in two seconds, that it’s going to take a long time. I don’t think anyone on this cast understands how many layers there are to a law firm, to a marriage, to partnerships, to things like that.”

Erika confessed that she spent this season taking care of herself first, because she had no one to swoop in and help her. “I’m leaning into myself. I’m leaning into full protecting Erika mode, full taking care of Erika,” she confidently said. “Who else is going to do this if I don’t?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.