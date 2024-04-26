Emily Simpson says RHOC costar Shannon Beador is ‘difficult to be friends with’

Say what you want about Emily Simpson, but she’s a straight shooter through and through.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star gets a lot of slack from fans, but they might change their tune when she goes head-to-head with Shannon Beador in the new season.

Tensions are brewing between the two women and Emily threw major shade at her castmate.

During an interview with producer Alex Baskin, the 48-year-old confessed that it’s “hard to be friends” with Shannon.

Meanwhile, this is gearing up to be an excruciating season for Shannon, who already has to contend with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s new romance with returning Housewife, Alexis Bellino.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Added to that is her contentious fallout with former bestie and Tres Amigas partner Tamra Judge, who’s no longer her ally on the show.

Shannon’s relationship with Gina Kirschenheiter was also on the fritz after a tense confrontation at the Season 17 reunion. Plus, things were still rocky between her and Heather Dubrow.

Couple all of that with her 2023 DUI arrest which she’ll have to address and her latest fallout with Emily, and it’s safe to say 2024 is not Shannon’s year.

However, it will certainly make for a very entertaining season.

Emily Simpson says ‘it’s difficult to be friends’ with Shannon Beador

In a recent interview, Emily Simpson shed light on her rocky friendship with Shannon. She referred to it as an “enigma.”

“I don’t really know where we stand,” said Emily. “I would say I always have the desire to be friends, and to make things work with her but I think she’s difficult to be friends with.”

Emily is still hanging on to some old issues with Shannon, which she mentioned during the interview, noting that she thought they were fine while filming Season 17.

However, she found out from Tamra Judge that things weren’t so great between them after all, and that caused her to question their friendship.

Here’s why Emily is questioning her friendship with her RHOC castmate

During the interview, Emily said she saw things in a new light after Shannon told Tamra not to invite Emily to their Tres Amigas shows.

“Tamra called me and said, ‘I can’t invite you to the show because Shannon does not want you there, you are banned. She doesn’t want you anywhere around,'” shared Emily.

The RHOC star said at the time she thought they were friends, but after hearing that Shannon was saying “bad things…so I’m always questioning, ‘Are we friends or are we not friends?'”

Meanwhile, things are going well with her other costars. She revealed, “Gina and I are tight. I talk to Tamra almost every day.”

As for Emily’s relationship with the other women… we’ll have to wait until Season 18 airs to find out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.